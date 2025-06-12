Tacotarian Named To Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List
"Being recognized alongside some of the biggest names in the industry is incredibly validating," said co-founder Kristen Corral. "As a mission-driven brand, it means the world to be seen not just as a vegan restaurant, but as a force in fast-casual overall."
Founded in 2018 by two husband-and-wife teams, Tacotarian blends bold, authentic Mexican flavors with a modern, plant-based twist. Known for offering the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe, the brand has built a loyal following and earned national accolades, including recognition from VegNews, Yelp, and the U.S. Small Business Administration, which recently named the founders the Nevada Small Business Persons of the Year .
Now, Tacotarian is taking its success to the next level with the launch of a national franchise program , inviting values-aligned entrepreneurs to bring the brand's flavor-packed, sustainability-focused concept to new communities across the country.
"Franchising is our way of scaling impact. We're not just building taco shops, we're building a movement rooted in community, sustainability, and craveable food that just happens to be plant-based," says co-founder Regina Simmons.
Tacotarian currently operates 6 locations in Las Vegas and San Diego, with additional expansion underway. The franchise model includes comprehensive support, a streamlined system, a robust marketing plan, and the power of a nationally recognized brand with cult-favorite appeal.
About Tacotarian
Tacotarian is a plant-based Mexican eatery founded in 2018 in Las Vegas. Known for bold flavors, a vibrant brand, and mission-driven growth, Tacotarian is redefining fast-casual dining through sustainability, inclusivity, and a whole lot of tacos.
