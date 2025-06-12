Logica® Future Of Money Study Reveals Consumer Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainty



Economic Outlook : Half (50%) of Americans believe the economy is worse than it was a year ago, while only 19% see improvement, signaling widespread financial unease.

Tariff Concerns : More than half (52%) of Americans anticipate tariffs will negatively impact their personal finances, with 77% of these Americans expecting higher prices on everyday goods. However, 22% of Americans see tariffs as a positive for the United States.

Financial Well-being and Stress : Despite economic strain, 54% of Americans report their financial well-being is "very" or "somewhat" good. Still, more than half (51%) experience regular financial stress, citing concerns like rising costs and job insecurity.

Increased Investment Engagement : Stock ownership has increased from 25% to 32%, money market fund ownership is up from 15% to 21%, and crypto ownership rose from 11% to 16% since the Fall 2024 wave of the study. Three in five (61%) Americans are seeking guidance to align investment options with their financial goals. AI and Human Advice : Although more than half (52%) of Americans prefer human advisors for giving them financial advice they can trust, there is a growing usage of AI tools for basic financial management, such as creating a budget (15%) and credit score improvement (14%).

"Despite ongoing economic challenges, Americans are showing strong resilience by actively managing their finances and seeking guidance," said Lilah Raynor, CEO and Founder of Logica Research. "This presents a great opportunity for financial institutions to offer personalized, empathetic support while developing the tools consumers are looking for. The full Insights Kit provides deeper insights to help financial institutions create strategies that empower consumers to navigate uncertainty and secure their financial futures."

Since 2017, Logica's Future of Money Study has offered brands trending and historical insights into how people work, spend, save and invest. The full report, accessible through the Logica Insights Kit , offers a comprehensive look at people's views of the economy, the impact expected from tariffs, how Americans are spending and investing, usage of AI tools for money management, and more. The Insights Kit equips financial companies with the knowledge to shape strategies and create meaningful financial products that anticipate customer needs.



