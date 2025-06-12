Site Selection Veteran Phil Schneider Joins Forces With Global Location Strategies To Bolster Leadership Expertise

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Schneider brings to GLS more than 35 years of management consulting experience in the fields of corporate global location strategy, site selection, incentives negotiation, and economic development planning. His rich industry history comprises management of impactful projects ranging from large-scale manufacturing operations to shared services centers across the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Beyond corporate engagements, Schneider has conducted strategy assignments for numerous economic development agencies, including Invest Northern Ireland , Invest Hong Kong , Ontario Ministry of Economic Development and Trade , and several U.S. state and regional organizations. He is also a Board Member and past President and Chairman of the Site Selectors Guild , the premier global professional association of site selection consultants.

"What attracted me to GLS was undoubtedly the expertise of the team and their recognized leadership in helping manufacturing and industrial companies find optimal locations for their operations of various sizes and complexity," said Schneider. "I've had the pleasure of collaborating with GLS for several years now and have consistently been impressed by both their level of talent, their cutting-edge technology approach, and their commitment to delivering extremely high-quality results. Uncertainty and risk avoidance have risen to the top of concerns for location clients. Helping businesses understand, differentiate, and mitigate these risks has become a critical priority for GLS in 2025."

Schneider has led more than 400 engagements across diverse industries, guiding companies through critical site selection decisions that optimize operations, costs, and market positioning. He has provided advisory services to major corporations, including Apple , Google , Genentech , Johnson & Johnson , Kellogg's , PayPal , Toyota , and more.

This global perspective is vital in solving recurring problems in site selection, such as securing skilled workforces, ensuring robust infrastructure, identifying suitable sites for growth, and achieving rapid speed-to-operation.

"Phil has been a trusted partner and unofficial mentor to many on our team over the years," said Didi Caldwell , President and CEO, Global Location Strategies. "He is in perfect alignment with our purpose-focused culture, and his core values make him an invaluable addition to the future of GLS. His reputation as a top-tier strategist, coupled with his commitment to driving the industry forward, will be instrumental in developing the future leaders of both GLS and the wider industry. As a trusted partner, we will continue to expand our global footprint and provide location advisory services that extend far beyond North America."

Navigating Industry Trends and Future Growth

Schneider joins GLS at a pivotal time when the site selection industry faces significant challenges, including a surging demand for electric power against a limited supply. The Site Selectors Guild's 2 02 4 State of Site Selectio repor highlighted electricity power capacity as the most impactful factor in industrial site selection, a challenge GLS is uniquely positioned to address.

Caldwell has a shared history with Schneider of leadership within the Site Selectors Guild, having served as the organization's first female chairperson, among other leadership roles. Caldwell and Schneider have also played pivotal roles in establishing the Guild's REDI Sites program , the nation's first standard for site readiness. Their collective insight is expected to further cement GLS's position at the forefront of industry best practices and innovation.

A Vision for Expanded Services

With Schneider's partnership, GLS plans to expand its services both upstream, into earlier-stage location strategy, and further downstream, into project execution and compliance. His role involves providing strategic guidance on location advisory projects, helping GLS achieve its growth objectives, deepening work in targeted industry sectors, and expanding global and incentive negotiation services.

As a site selection thought leader, Schneider has authored numerous articles and white papers and is frequently featured in business publications for his insights on corporate location strategy and foreign direct investment. He earned both his BA and Master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin after serving six years in the U.S. Navy.

About Global Location Strategies

Founded in 2008, GLS is a leading location strategy, site selection advisory, and incentive negotiation firm specializing in industrial projects. Combining data-driven insights with comprehensive on-the-ground assessments, GLS supports clients in high-growth sectors in making informed decisions that drive sustainable economic development and long-term success. GLS is a premier location advisory partner to primary metals manufacturers and is poised to support companies navigating the tariff and other uncertainties in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit .

