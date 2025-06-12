403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bank of Alexandria – Ratings Affirmed; CFS Raised
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Bank of Alexandria S.A.E. (Alexbank) at ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High, but raised the Bank’s Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating to ‘bb+’ (from ‘bb’). The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The Bank’s BSR of ‘b’ is derived from a raised CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. The ESL of High is based on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) ownership. CI considers that the Italian parent has the capacity and willingness to provide extraordinary support to the Bank if needed. The LT FCR is however not notched up for this support as the Bank does not meet our criteria for being rated above Egypt’s sovereign rating of ‘B’. Accordingly, both the LT FCR and BSR are constrained by the sovereign. The raising of the CFS reflects in particular better asset quality and the further improvements seen in already good profitability metrics.
Egypt’s operating environment risk reflects the still somewhat elevated sovereign risk profile. Although recent months have seen positive developments on inflation and (to a lesser extent) on public finances, these improvements have largely stemmed from support from external sources; internal economic reforms have been indeed slow in implementation. Meanwhile, Suez Canal toll revenues remain depressed by diversion of shipping routes due to attacks in the Red Sea. Egypt however has been able to obtain increased support from the IMF and from the EU, while FDI inflows from the GCC countries have been substantial.
The Bank’s ratings remain supported by the credit strengths of good profitability at both the operating and net levels, satisfactory capital ratios and comfortable liquidity. The latter reflects a large base of retail deposits and the sizeable portfolio of government securities (albeit that these also raise concentration risks). Alexbank also continues to be a heavily net placer in the interbank market. Now added to these strengths has been a significant improvement in loan asset quality and a higher credit risk absorption capacity. The remaining credit challenges that face Alexbank largely relate to the operating environment and the economy as a whole. These challenges include a still high rate of inflation and continuing pressures on the government’s budget, although FX availability has receded as a concern for the banking sector.
Loan growth and asset quality metrics appear to confirm that management continues to follow a conservative approach to lending. However publicly available financial statements lack disclosure on possible concentrations in both loans and deposits. Credit loss absorption capacity continues to be satisfactory, underpinned by good capital buffers (and the implied ability to turn to the parent for support in case of need) and more than full loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage. Furthermore, Stage 2 loans remain at a reasonably low proportion of gross loans. The significant holdings of government securities is (as with all Egyptian banks) a source of some concern in terms of concentration risk, although at a level equivalent to 211% of equity, the ratio is lower than at many of its peers.
The Bank’s funding profile remains a key credit strength due to the predominance of EGP retail funds and a shift toward CASA deposits. Customer deposit gathering capability remains good, supported by the Bank’s relatively large branch network. Alexbank has very limited reliance on wholesale funds. Moreover, in case of need, it would be able to access funding from ISP. The Bank also continues to exhibit good liquidity metrics, reflecting its significant holdings of government securities and balances with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). Earlier systemic liquidity risks seen in Egypt (as recent as in 2023-24) related mainly to foreign currency funding, although the Alexbank business model has little reliance on FX in either assets or liabilities. Egyptian government securities denominated in EGP are readily tradeable and repo-able.
CI considers capitalisation to be a credit strength in terms of capital adequacy metrics, although this is tempered by the high level of securities exposure to the ‘B’ rated sovereign. While the high total CAR owes a great deal to the zero risk-weighted asset weighting of the Egyptian government securities, the balance sheet and Basel III leverage ratios are still good – as is the quality of capital. The rate of internal capital generation is high, while the presence of a large and financially strong foreign parent should mean additional ordinary capital support would also be forthcoming if required. Similarly, earnings and profitability remain an area of credit strength; the track record at both the operating and net levels has been good, and earnings quality is also seen as being good. The outlook for the net interest margin (NIM) for 2025 remains positive, given the solid retail deposit base. As operating income is very largely based on net interest income, a strong NIM and a low cost of credit should translate into another strong ROAA performance this year.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The most likely upside scenario would be for the revision of the Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR to Positive. This would however require a similar upward revision to the Outlook for the sovereign rating. While not our current base case scenario, this is nonetheless seen as being a medium-term possibility.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR to Negative. Given Alexbank’s generally satisfactory risk profile, the most likely reason for such a move would be a similar move in the Outlook for the rating of the Sovereign.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1992. The ratings were last updated in August 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
The Bank’s BSR of ‘b’ is derived from a raised CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. The ESL of High is based on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) ownership. CI considers that the Italian parent has the capacity and willingness to provide extraordinary support to the Bank if needed. The LT FCR is however not notched up for this support as the Bank does not meet our criteria for being rated above Egypt’s sovereign rating of ‘B’. Accordingly, both the LT FCR and BSR are constrained by the sovereign. The raising of the CFS reflects in particular better asset quality and the further improvements seen in already good profitability metrics.
Egypt’s operating environment risk reflects the still somewhat elevated sovereign risk profile. Although recent months have seen positive developments on inflation and (to a lesser extent) on public finances, these improvements have largely stemmed from support from external sources; internal economic reforms have been indeed slow in implementation. Meanwhile, Suez Canal toll revenues remain depressed by diversion of shipping routes due to attacks in the Red Sea. Egypt however has been able to obtain increased support from the IMF and from the EU, while FDI inflows from the GCC countries have been substantial.
The Bank’s ratings remain supported by the credit strengths of good profitability at both the operating and net levels, satisfactory capital ratios and comfortable liquidity. The latter reflects a large base of retail deposits and the sizeable portfolio of government securities (albeit that these also raise concentration risks). Alexbank also continues to be a heavily net placer in the interbank market. Now added to these strengths has been a significant improvement in loan asset quality and a higher credit risk absorption capacity. The remaining credit challenges that face Alexbank largely relate to the operating environment and the economy as a whole. These challenges include a still high rate of inflation and continuing pressures on the government’s budget, although FX availability has receded as a concern for the banking sector.
Loan growth and asset quality metrics appear to confirm that management continues to follow a conservative approach to lending. However publicly available financial statements lack disclosure on possible concentrations in both loans and deposits. Credit loss absorption capacity continues to be satisfactory, underpinned by good capital buffers (and the implied ability to turn to the parent for support in case of need) and more than full loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage. Furthermore, Stage 2 loans remain at a reasonably low proportion of gross loans. The significant holdings of government securities is (as with all Egyptian banks) a source of some concern in terms of concentration risk, although at a level equivalent to 211% of equity, the ratio is lower than at many of its peers.
The Bank’s funding profile remains a key credit strength due to the predominance of EGP retail funds and a shift toward CASA deposits. Customer deposit gathering capability remains good, supported by the Bank’s relatively large branch network. Alexbank has very limited reliance on wholesale funds. Moreover, in case of need, it would be able to access funding from ISP. The Bank also continues to exhibit good liquidity metrics, reflecting its significant holdings of government securities and balances with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). Earlier systemic liquidity risks seen in Egypt (as recent as in 2023-24) related mainly to foreign currency funding, although the Alexbank business model has little reliance on FX in either assets or liabilities. Egyptian government securities denominated in EGP are readily tradeable and repo-able.
CI considers capitalisation to be a credit strength in terms of capital adequacy metrics, although this is tempered by the high level of securities exposure to the ‘B’ rated sovereign. While the high total CAR owes a great deal to the zero risk-weighted asset weighting of the Egyptian government securities, the balance sheet and Basel III leverage ratios are still good – as is the quality of capital. The rate of internal capital generation is high, while the presence of a large and financially strong foreign parent should mean additional ordinary capital support would also be forthcoming if required. Similarly, earnings and profitability remain an area of credit strength; the track record at both the operating and net levels has been good, and earnings quality is also seen as being good. The outlook for the net interest margin (NIM) for 2025 remains positive, given the solid retail deposit base. As operating income is very largely based on net interest income, a strong NIM and a low cost of credit should translate into another strong ROAA performance this year.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The most likely upside scenario would be for the revision of the Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR to Positive. This would however require a similar upward revision to the Outlook for the sovereign rating. While not our current base case scenario, this is nonetheless seen as being a medium-term possibility.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR to Negative. Given Alexbank’s generally satisfactory risk profile, the most likely reason for such a move would be a similar move in the Outlook for the rating of the Sovereign.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1992. The ratings were last updated in August 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment