Written by: Rania Gule, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com – MENA
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold is currently experiencing a strong upward trend, reflecting the escalating geopolitical and economic risks around the globe. The precious metal touched $3,378 per oun—e—its highest level in a week. This rally does not appear to be sudden or temporary; rather, it reflects the accumulation of several intertwined factors driving investors toward safe-haven assets. Gold has always been, and remains, one of the most reliable options during times of uncertainty.
One of the key triggers has been the unexpected threat by former U.S. President Donald Trump to reimpose tariffs on certain imports, bringing global trade tensions back into focus. Historically, such tensions have been known to drive gold prices higher. These remarks by Trump appear to be more than just political postu—ing—they are already affecting inv’stors’ risk appetite.
Additionally, the intensifying conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine cannot be overlooked. Attacks and strikes from both sides have become more frequent and increasingly threatening to global stability. In such an environment, it is natural to see a flight of capital toward gold as a hedge, especially as other assets such as equities and cryptocurrencies have become excessively volatile and unpredictable. In my view, even a partial continuation of this turbulent geopolitical landscape would be enough to support gold above the $3,400 level in the short to medium term.
On the economic front, the U.S. inflation report for May came in below expectations, increasing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve might reconsider its tightening path. The drop in the Consumer Price Index gave markets a strong reason to believe that a rate cut could be on the table for the September meeting. This has led to a noticeable decline in U.S. Treasury yields. Lower real yields make gold more attractive, as it is a non-yielding asset and becomes more competitive when interest rates fall.
The U.S. dollar has also seen a significant decline, with the Dollar Index dropping to its lowest level this month. Given the inverse relationship between gold and the dollar, the weakening greenback opens the door for further gold gains. From my perspective, if U.S. economic data continues to signal a slowdown, particularly in inflation and employment indicators, the dollar will likely remain under pressure, further reinforcing the bullish outlook for gold, potentially driving it toward $3,400 in the coming weeks.
While there has been some progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China, the lack of concrete resolutions from both leaders weakens the market's ability to fully respond positively to such news. The publicised progress between the U.S. and Chinese Commerce Ministers remains theoretical at best, adding another layer of uncertainty that typically pushes the market toward safe-haven assets. I believe that markets are unlikely to price in any real trade de-escalation until clear agreements or tangible actions are taken at the leadership level, especially given Trump’s recent statements that suggest a return to th“ “threat-as-leve”age” approach, which further undermines market confidence.
Domestically, investor focus is shifting toward U.S. Producer Price Index data and weekly jobless claims, which could offer sharper insights into the health of the American economy. Should these indicators continue to suggest weakening demand or a softening labour market, the current market—logic—built on expectations of monetar— easing—will only grow stronger. Recent PMI surveys have pointed to rising input costs, reflecting ongoing supply-side inflationary pressures that could complicate policy decisions for central banks.
The roughly 1% increase in gold prices following the U.S. inflation data represents the beginning of a new wave of buying. However, the swift pullback that followed shows some temporary hesitation among investors, which I see as natural while markets await further confirmation. At present, the market is delicately balanced between a desire to hedge risk and the need for clarity on interest rate cuts. In this context, any formal confirmation or even a strong hint from the Federal Reserve about a shift in policy could propel gold to new record highs, potentially surpassing $3,400 and even approaching $3,500 before the—end of Q3—though I expect a technical correction to a–ound $3,300–$3,303 before that move.
In conclusion, the broader outlook remains supportive for gold amid this complex and evolving environment. A weakening dollar, falling yields, geopolitical tensions, and lower-than-expected inflation data all favour the metal. With key data releases ahead, I believe that any further disappointment in growth or manufacturing figures will amplify bets on monetary easing, putting gold in an increasingly strong position. Therefore, I maintain my positive outlook for gold and expect the uptrend to continue, with the potential to reach new historical highs in the second half of 2025, provided that the fundamental drivers remain intact.
Technical Analysis of Gold ( XAUUSD ) Prices:
Gold against the U.S. dollar (XAU/USD) is showing clear bullish technical signals on the four-hour timeframe, supported by a strong rebound from the 200-period simple moving average, which has reinforced confidence in the short-term upward trend. The price successfully broke through the previous resistance zone between $3,348 and $3,350, marking an important technical signal for the continuation of the bullish trajectory.
This breakout is further supported by a bullish crossover on the Stochastic indicator, which has exited oversold territory, reinforcing the likelihood of targeting the $3,400 level, followed by the $3,430–$3,435 range in the medium term. The possibility of reaching the all-time high of $3,500 remains valid if buying momentum continues.
