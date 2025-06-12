Snapchat delivered a 14% higher ROI than the grouped channel average, achieving roughly twice the average ROI of other social platforms

403
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 11 June 2025: Snap Inc., in partnership with Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and Annalect have released a new study revealing that advertisers in the GCC achieve a high return on investment (ROI) when using Snapchat - outperforming some media channels in the GCC. The in-depth Market Mix Modeling (MMM) analysis was conducted with five brands across industries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and aimed to set new benchmarks for advertising efficiency. The results further cement Snapch’t’s position as a critical tool for brands looking to drive business growth in an increasingly digital-first economy.
With advertisers facing growing pressure to optimize their media spend and drive business impact, particularly as digital transformation agendas reshape the regional advertising landscape, finding ways to make real impact is more important than ever. The study compared ROIs across various media categories including offline, digital non-social media, social media, and Snapchat, using the average ROI of the four categories as a benchmark. Key findings show that Snapchat outperforms all categories in efficiency and effectiveness, exceeding the average ROI benchmark by +14%. Despite accounting for just 8% of total ad spend, Snapchat contributes 10% of all media-driven sales, demonstrating its ability to deliver higher returns with efficient investment.
The study analyzed advertising performance across key industries, including telecommunications, financial services, and over-the-top (OTT) streaming. When it comes to the OTT sector, findings reveal that Snapchat drove up to 1.64x higher efficiency for app installs and subscriptions For telecommunications brands, when leveraging full-funnel activation, a 2.5x higher efficiency was seen compared to the lowest-performing channels. Financial services advertisers also ranked Snapchat as a top-tier performer in loan application campaigns, highlighting its effectiveness in driving conversions.
Hoda Daou, Managing Director at Annalect MENA said “We are proud to have led five independent marketing mix modeling studies, each validating the strong and consistent performance of Snapchat in the GCC, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. These results reinforce Snapchat’s role as a high-impact platform for brands seeking to drive real business outcomes in the regi”n”
Youmna Borghol, Head of Marketing Science at Snap Inc., said, “As the digital ecosystem evolves, advertisers need to prioritize media channels that offer both high efficiency and measurable impact. At Snap, we remain committed to providing high-impact advertising platforms in the GCC, enabling them to optimize their digital strategies and maximize ROI and engagement in ways that truly resonate with consumers. With a highly engaged audience and immersive, camera-led ad formats, Snapchat continues to offer brands unique opportunities to connect with consumers in authentic and impactful ways. We have already seen remarkable results from our partners and are eager to build on this success, using the findings from this important study to help other partners effectively plan on Snap and drive business su”cess.”
The study further emphasizes the importance of a full-funnel strategy, where brands allocate 40-70% of their spend to upper-funnel awareness campaigns while maintaining consistent investment in lower-funnel activities. This approach has generated 1.5x higher ROI compared to single-objective campaigns. By leveraging ’napchat’s diverse ad formats - including Snap Ads, Story Ads, and AR Lenses -brands can enhance visibility, engagement, and long-term loyalty in an increasingly competitive digital environment.
As brands continue to refine their strategies, prioritizing high-performing platforms will be key to staying ahead in a competitive landscape. By leveraging insights from this study, advertisers have the opportunity to optimize their marketing spend and unlock new levels of efficiency and impact in their campaigns.
