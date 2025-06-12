403
Eid Al Adha in Dubai Delivers An Unforgettable Week of Exceptional Citywide Celebrations
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 June 2025: Dubai’s Eid Al Adha celebrations have come to a successful close, uniting hundreds and thousands of residents and visitors in a vibrant week featuring nearly 120 specially curated experiences. Dubai transformed into a spectacular season of joy, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences with show-stopping concerts, family-friendly attractions, unbeatable shopping deals, world-class hospitality, and much more. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the week-long citywide programme welcomed friends and families to immerse themselves in the spirit of Eid, with something special for everyone.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Eid in Dubai continues to demonstrate the city's unique ability to bring people together through vibrant experiences that blend tradition with innovation. This season’s success reflects Dubai’s commitment to curating world-class events, family-friendly entertainment, and compelling retail and hospitality offerings that resonate with both residents and visitors. As we wrap up another memorable edition, we remain focused on delivering year-round moments that celebrate our city’s dynamic spirit and inclusive culture.”
Dubai’s retail scene buzzed with energy, offering shoppers 1,685 exclusive Eid promotions, coupled with immersive in-mall entertainment and major prize giveaways. The city also came alive with the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) from 30 May to 1 June, offering up to 90 per cent off at 573 top brands at over 3,000 participating outlets spanning 90 participating shopping centers and malls - perfect for Eid gifting, wardrobe refreshes, and tech upgrades. Special offers by leading retailers like Dubai Jewellery Group added more sparkle to the celebrations, while everyone’s favourite retail hotspots like Dubai Shopping Malls Group, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta, The Beach JBR, City Walk, and Mercato, added to the citywide excitement with traditional performances, themed workshops, giveaways, and much more.
Dubai’s hotels offered over 40 different stay packages designed to suit every style, from beachfront bliss to serene desert escapes and vibrant city breaks - each one offering indulgent Eid packages and savings for families and friends to relax and celebrate with added benefits like spa credits, discounted meals, and complimentary access to attractions. Gastronomy experiences across the city were equally indulgent, with 35 top dining destinations across restaurants and hotels offering feasts fit for the occasion, ranging from lavish buffets to specially themed menus. Families also embraced a wealth of adventures at over 20 family attractions and cultural destinations, from nature escapes to high-tech experiences and educational fun - adding a meaningful layer to the Eid celebrations. Lastly, 8 major events and concerts showstopping entertainment for all ages with a vibrant mix of music, comedy, theatre, and immersive shows performances by leading stars.
