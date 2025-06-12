403
Empowering Jordan's Future: Joramco Showcases Diverse Career Paths at UJ Job Expo 2025
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – June 11, 2025) — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), reaffirmed its commitment to empowering emerging local talents and strengthening Jordan's standing in the global aviation maintenance sector by serving as the platinum sponsor at the University of Jordan Job Expo 2025—the nation's largest career fair.
As part of this strategic sponsorship, Joramco Academy, the company’s educational arm, took the lead in powering the Future Careers Hub, a vibrant space that celebrates innovation. The hub featured interactive experiences, hands-on workshops, and exciting prize opportunities, all designed to inspire and engage students and job seekers while equipping them with essential industry insights and career-building skills.
Held on May 27-28, 2025, the event provided a dynamic platform for Joramco to connect with aspiring talents across various fields, including engineering, IT, supply chain, finance, and others. Joramco's prominent presence highlights its dedication to offering diverse career opportunities within the aviation industry.
The highlight of Joramco's participation was the dedicated showcase of Joramco Academy, its educational arm. The Academy introduced its flagship four-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering program, the only one in Jordan that integrates comprehensive theoretical instruction with hands-on practical training. Graduates of this program receive priority employment consideration at Joramco, aligning with the company's strategic workforce development goals.
Additionally, Joramco spotlighted its collaborative five-year bachelor's program in Aeronautical Engineering/Maintenance with the University of Jordan. This pioneering initiative combines academic excellence with practical experience, culminating in a bachelor's degree and B1.1-level certification, qualifying graduates for EASA and CARC licenses.
Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, commented, "Our platinum sponsorship of the University of Jordan Job Expo reflects our unwavering commitment to developing local talent. We believe in the immense potential within Jordan and are dedicated to equipping the next generation with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the global aviation industry."
With a workforce exceeding 1,000 employees, Joramco continues to seek skilled individuals to join its expanding team. Through initiatives like Joramco Academy and strategic partnerships with leading educational institutions, the company is actively contributing to the growth and sustainability of Jordan's aviation sector.
Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, commented, "Our platinum sponsorship of the University of Jordan Job Expo reflects our unwavering commitment to developing local talent. We believe in the immense potential within Jordan and are dedicated to equipping the next generation with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the global aviation industry."
With a workforce exceeding 1,000 employees, Joramco continues to seek skilled individuals to join its expanding team. Through initiatives like Joramco Academy and strategic partnerships with leading educational institutions, the company is actively contributing to the growth and sustainability of Jordan's aviation sector.
