Prenetics Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Raises FY2025 Outlook, & Crypto Strategy Announcement Soon
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|$
|7,073
|$
|7,811
|Intangible assets
|11,333
|11,574
|Goodwill
|37,364
|37,364
|Interests in equity-accounted investees
|67,884
|68,223
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - non-current
|1,103
|1,103
|Other non-current assets
|1,234
|1,352
|Non-current assets
|125,991
|127,427
|Deferred expenses - current
|1,492
|3,549
|Inventories
|6,610
|6,566
|Trade receivables
|4,462
|5,242
|Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
|6,929
|7,975
|Amount due from a related company
|3
|3
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current
|10,562
|10,562
|Cash and cash equivalents
|47,966
|52,251
|Current assets
|78,024
|86,148
|Total assets
|$
|204,015
|$
|213,575
|Liabilities
|Deferred tax liabilities
|$
|2,097
|$
|2,165
|Warrant liabilities
|237
|175
|Lease liabilities - non-current
|2,546
|3,014
|Other non-current liabilities
|323
|324
|Non-current liabilities
|5,203
|5,678
|Trade payables
|4,137
|3,668
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|10,231
|9,312
|Contract liabilities
|6,191
|6,491
|Lease liabilities - current
|2,604
|2,758
|Liabilities for puttable financial instrument 5
|14,520
|14,309
|Tax payable
|13
|13
|Current liabilities
|37,696
|36,551
|Total liabilities
|42,899
|42,229
|Equity
|Share capital
|20
|19
|Reserves
|160,862
|170,370
|Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company
|160,882
|170,389
|Non-controlling interests
|234
|957
|Total equity
|161,116
|171,346
|Total equity and liabilities
|$
|204,015
|$
|213,575
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED
Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars (“$”) unless otherwise indicated)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|$
|17,312
|$
|10,488
|$
|6,413
|Direct costs 6
|(9,970
|)
|(6,586
|)
|(2,631
|)
|Gross profit
|7,342
|3,902
|3,782
|Other income and other net gain
|312
|1,293
|748
|Selling and distribution expenses 6
|(4,789
|)
|(2,406
|)
|(1,898
|)
|Research and development expenses 6
|(2,416
|)
|(2,579
|)
|(2,731
|)
|Administrative and other operating expenses 6
|(11,081
|)
|(16,780
|)
|(9,061
|)
|Operating loss from continuing operations
|(10,632
|)
|(16,570
|)
|(9,160
|)
|Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|-
|(8,728
|)
|-
|Fair value (loss)/gain on warrant liabilities
|(63
|)
|31
|81
|Gain on partial disposal of an equity-accounted investee
|-
|1,244
|-
|Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax
|(309
|)
|(869
|)
|(216
|)
|Other finance costs
|(69
|)
|(78
|)
|(16
|)
|Loss before taxation
|(11,073
|)
|(24,970
|)
|(9,311
|)
|Income tax credit
|64
|7,424
|286
|Loss from continuing operations
|(11,009
|)
|(17,546
|)
|(9,025
|)
|Discontinued operation
|(Loss)/profit from discontinued operation, net of tax 7
|(7
|)
|3
|(27
|)
|Loss for the period
|(11,016
|)
|(17,543
|)
|(9,052
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(expense)
|Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees
|(36
|)
|303
|-
|Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
|103
|(726
|)
|(430
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
|67
|(423
|)
|(430
|)
|Total comprehensive expense for the period
|$
|(10,949
|)
|$
|(17,966
|)
|$
|(9,482
|)
|Loss attributable to:
|Equity shareholders of Prenetics
|$
|(10,390
|)
|$
|(16,343
|)
|$
|(8,568
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|(626
|)
|(1,200
|)
|(484
|)
|$
|(11,016
|)
|$
|(17,543
|)
|$
|(9,052
|)
|Total comprehensive expense attributable to:
|Equity shareholders of Prenetics
|$
|(10,243
|)
|$
|(16,607
|)
|$
|(9,001
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|(706
|)
|(1,359
|)
|(481
|)
|$
|(10,949
|)
|$
|(17,966
|)
|$
|(9,482
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(1.31
|)
|(0.70
|)
|Diluted
|(0.80
|)
|(1.31
|)
|(0.70
|)
|Loss per share - Continuing operations:
|Basic
|(0.80
|)
|(1.31
|)
|(0.70
|)
|Diluted
|(0.80
|)
|(1.31
|)
|(0.70
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares:
|Basic
|13,002,975
|12,494,648
|12,215,904
|Diluted
|13,002,975
|12,494,648
|12,215,904
PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED
Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars (“$”))
Reconciliation of loss for the period under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Loss for the period under IFRS
|$
|(11,016
|)
|$
|(17,543
|)
|$
|(9,052
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,126
|1,394
|1,720
|Interest income
|(440
|)
|(550
|)
|(607
|)
|Other finance costs
|69
|78
|16
|Income tax credit
|(64
|)
|(7,424
|)
|(286
|)
|EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
|(10,325
|)
|(24,045
|)
|(8,209
|)
|Amortization of deferred expenses
|2,088
|2,099
|2,088
|Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses
|1,101
|2,984
|1,937
|Acquisition and transaction-related costs
|-
|1,781
|-
|Strategic realignment and discontinued products impact
|10
|10
|8
|Exchange gain or loss, net
|202
|(562
|)
|(92
|)
|Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|-
|8,728
|-
|Fair value loss/(gain) on warrant liabilities
|63
|(31
|)
|(81
|)
|Gain on partial disposal of an equity-accounted investee
|-
|(1,244
|)
|-
|Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax
|309
|869
|216
|Loss/(profit) from discontinued operation, net of tax
|7
|(3
|)
|27
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)
|$
|(6,545
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(9,414
|)
|$
|(4,106
|)
Total Revenue from continuing operations, Normalized to exclude ACT Genomics
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Revenue from continuing operations under IFRS
|$
|17,312
|$
|10,488
|$
|6,413
|Impact from ACT Genomics
|(2,901
|)
|(3,925
|)
|(3,112
|)
|Revenue normalized to exclude ACT Genomics (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,411
|$
|6,563
|$
|3,301
Total adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Normalized to exclude ACT Genomics
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-IFRS)
|$
|(6,545
|)
|$
|(9,414
|)
|$
|(4,106
|)
|Impact from adjusted EBITDA loss from ACT Genomics business
|1,782
|1,966
|1,977
|Adjusted EBITDA normalized to exclude ACT Genomics (non-GAAP)
|$
|(4,763
|)
|$
|(7,448
|)
|$
|(2,129
|)
-------------------------
5 In connection with the acquisition of ACT Genomics, the remaining shareholders of ACT Genomics were granted put options which allow these remaining shareholders to put their remaining shares to Prenetics under certain conditions. The liabilities arising from such put option are recorded as liabilities for puttable financial instrument, and are valued at the present value of the exercise price of the put option.
6 Includes equity-settled share-based payment expenses from continuing operations as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Direct costs
|$
|-
|$
|39
|$
|1
|Selling and distribution expenses
|1
|153
|1
|Research and development expenses
|467
|511
|758
|Administrative and other operating expenses
|390
|2,049
|1,156
|Total equity-settled share-based payment expenses
|$
|858
|$
|2,752
|$
|1,916
7 We ceased our COVID-19 testing business entirely in 2023 Q2, and other DNA testing operations in the EMEA regions in 2023 Q4. As a result, COVID-19 testing business and the operations in the EMEA regions are reported as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. In accordance with IFRS 5, the results of the discontinued operation have been presented separately from the continuing operations in the consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.
