Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi to launch branded residence in a visionary Dubai real estate project
(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Dubai, UAE, June 11, 2025
Under the patronage and leadership of Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Emirates Properties Group is set to launch Azha Millennium Residences, a bold new addition to Du’ai’s real estate skyline, on June 12, 2025, at a high-profile event hosted at Raffles Dubai and managed by Plan B.
“This development represents more than just architecture, it reflects the evolving spirit of Dubai as a global hub for excellence in design, community living, and sustainable inn”vation,” said Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid A“ Nuaimi. “Azha Millennium Residences is a symbol’of our city’s future-forward vision, and we are proud to lead ”ts unveiling.”
The e“ent, themed “Luxury Living M”ets Future Design,” will bring together influential voices from real estate, investment, lifestyle, and media for an immersive reveal of the project, which is poised to redefine contemporary urban living.
Azha Millennium Residences stands 30 stories high in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), offering 196 modern apartments, including studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units, engineered for comfort, elegance, and smart living. Designed for versatility, the development caters to residents seeking a blend of convenience, luxury, and long-term value.
Mohammed R. Hegazi, Managing Director of Emirates Properties Group, said“ “Our vision is to create not just homes, but integrated lifestyle experiences. Azha Millennium Residences offers a rare balance between modern luxury, community well-being, and urban accessibil”ty.”
Residents will enjoy high-end hotel-style amenities such as rooftop swimming, a wellness-focused fitness center, lush garden retreats, cinema and entertainment zones, a modérn café, and ’hildren’s play areas. The building also features sustainable infrastructure, smart home technology, and full hospitality services including valet, concierge, and housekeeping.
The June launch will feature live performances, a dramatic multimedia unveiling of the project, exclusive interviews, and curated networking opportunities for media, VIPs, and investors.
