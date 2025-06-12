Russians Pushing Toward Dyliivka, Yablunivka In Toretsk Sector Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 20 combat engagements took place on the Toretsk front, with 35 Russian soldiers eliminated. The enemy is actively pushing toward Dyliivka and Yablunivka.

That is according to Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporizhets, Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group of Troops (OTGT), as reported by Ukrinform.

“In the Toretsk sector of the front, 20 combat clashes occurred. The enemy is actively pressing toward the settlement of Dyliivka, taking advantage of weather conditions and the presence of wooded areas along the route. This allows them to move toward Ukraine's Defense Forces positions with some concealment,” he said.

Zaporizhets noted that 10 of those clashes happened near Yablunivka.

Despite the pressure, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. According to the Spokesperson, 35 Russian troops were killed in the past day.

The Spokesperson also highlighted that the enemy is using motorized and armored infantry vehicles, though mainly for logistical purposes - to transport personnel as close as possible to the front lines and then retreat without engaging directly in combat.

“These vehicles are primarily used to bring troops near the front lines and, if possible, return without entering the fight, enabling repeated transport of personnel to frontline positions,” Zaporizhets said.

Despite the successful Ukrainian special operation Pavutyna (Spiderweb), which dealt a serious blow to Russian air assets, Russian airstrike activity in eastern Ukraine has not decreased - in fact, it has intensified.

“In the first 11 days of May, we recorded an average of 11 airstrikes per day in our area of responsibility. In the same period of June, that number has risen to 17 strikes daily,” he reported.

Between June 1 and 11, the Luhansk OTGT operational zone saw 191 airstrikes.

“This shows that the number of airstrikes has not decreased - it has actually increased. The highest intensity is observed in the Siversk and Toretsk sectors,” Zaporizhets emphasized.

Russian forces attempting to seize foothold near– military

He also pointed out that Russian forces continue to launch regular airstrikes on Kostiantynivka - at least 1–3 strikes daily, primarily targeting the part of the town closest to Chasiv Yar.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops continue active combat operations in the Kharkiv sector of the front, particularly near Vovchansk, but there is currently no threat of a breakthrough on this front.