Ukraine Ready To Increase Drone Production By 40% This Year But Lacks Funding Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian industry has the capacity to increase drone production by 40% this year, but lacks the necessary funds to do so.

President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during an online address at the international GLOBSEC 2025 forum taking place in Prague, according to Ukrinform.

"We must strengthen all the forms of defense cooperation, especially those that help us become more and more technologically advanced and use drones of every kind – in the air, on land, and at sea. Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% in the near future, already this year. Our factories have the capacity; what we lack is financing. And this must be addressed," Zelensky said.

He called on the representatives of the countries participating in GLOBSEC 2025 to "be faster in drones than our enemies."

Zelensky also thanked the Czech Republic for its initiative to supply ammunition.

"This clearly showed that united efforts can really make a difference in modern warfare," the President stated.

Rada exempts from import duty goods needed for

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 4 in Brussels, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine has made targeted investments in drone production, is capable of producing up to 10 million drones per year, and is no longer dependent on foreign suppliers, including China.