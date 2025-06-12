War Update: 220 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours, Most Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On June 11, Ukrainian forces engaged in 220 combat clashes with Russian invading forces, with the heaviest fighting reported in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shared an operational update via Facebook at 08:00 on Thursday, June 12, Ukrinform reports.

In total, the enemy launched one missile strike and 86 airstrikes, deploying two missiles and dropping 136 guided aerial bombs. Russian forces also conducted 6,064 artillery and mortar attacks, including 122 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,744 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted numerous settlements, including Liutivka, Petrivka, Vovchansk, and Okhrimivka in the Kharkiv region; Poltavka, Koptieve, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Oleksiivka, and Iskra in the Donetsk region; as well as Obratne, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Veselianka, and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy assault toward Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, 13 Russian attacks were repelled near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, 22 enemy assaults were reported near Nadiia, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Bilohorivka, and toward Olhivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, three Russian attempts to advance near Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five combat engagements were recorded, with Russian troops trying to push toward Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian forces withstood 21 attacks near Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the most intense fighting was recorded, with 62 enemy assaults repelled near Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Andriivka, and in the direction of Poltavka, Oleksiivka, and Muravka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 46 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, and toward Zaporizke, Myrne, and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, five Russian attacks were reported near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, three enemy assaults were launched toward Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy launched one unsuccessful attempt to advance toward Ukrainian positions.

In the Kursk sector, 27 engagements were observed. The enemy also carried out 19 airstrikes, using 40 guided bombs, and launched 268 shelling attacks, including six using MLRS.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of offensive group formation were detected.

In response, Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck ten enemy personnel and equipment concentrations, seven artillery systems, one air defense asset, five command posts, three ammunition depots, and two other significant targets.