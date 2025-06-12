Fourteen Injured In Overnight Drone Attack On Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fourteen people were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, including four children.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Overnight, the enemy attacked Kharkiv using drones. Fires broke out in the Saltivskyi, Slobidskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts -- homes, shops, and vehicles were set ablaze. Fourteen people were injured, including four children," the statement reads.

Emergency responders, police, medical personnel, and utility workers are currently at the scene. Firefighters have extinguished multiple fires and assisted in evacuating residents from affected areas. Psychological support is being provided to those impacted.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones overnight. Explosions were heard in three city districts. Residential buildings and vehicles were hit, causing fires and structural damage.