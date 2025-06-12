Vectorwave Raises $2.5M To Redefine The Potential Of The Electromagnetic Spectrum
( ), introducing the world's first hardware accelerator that performed AI inference on raw radio frequency signals without pre-processing or digitization. This AI hardware accelerator, called MAFT-ONN (Multiplicative Analog Frequency Transform Optical Neural Network), exploits the physics of analog components to implement a number of fully-programmable signal processing functionalities. Among other capabilities, MAFT-ONN demonstrated signal classification of RF modulations schemes with 120 nanosecond time-of-flight latency and 85% single-shot accuracy that can quickly converge to 99%.
VectorWave is also led by founding advisor Dr. Charles Dietlein who has 15 years of federal government leadership in electromagnetics R&D and spectrum management, and co-founder Tom Hennessey who has joined concurrent with this round of funding to support company growth and commercialization efforts.
SOURCE VectorWave
