Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vectorwave Raises $2.5M To Redefine The Potential Of The Electromagnetic Spectrum


2025-06-12 08:16:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Davis' work was published in Science Advances
( ), introducing the world's first hardware accelerator that performed AI inference on raw radio frequency signals without pre-processing or digitization. This AI hardware accelerator, called MAFT-ONN (Multiplicative Analog Frequency Transform Optical Neural Network), exploits the physics of analog components to implement a number of fully-programmable signal processing functionalities. Among other capabilities, MAFT-ONN demonstrated signal classification of RF modulations schemes with 120 nanosecond time-of-flight latency and 85% single-shot accuracy that can quickly converge to 99%.

VectorWave Raises $2.5M to Redefine the Potential of the Electromagnetic Spectrum

Post thi

VectorWave is also led by founding advisor Dr. Charles Dietlein who has 15 years of federal government leadership in electromagnetics R&D and spectrum management, and co-founder Tom Hennessey who has joined concurrent with this round of funding to support company growth and commercialization efforts.

SOURCE VectorWave

MENAFN12062025003732001241ID1109665894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search