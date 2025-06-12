Change In The Holding Of Suominen's Treasury Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on June 12, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 9,359 of its own shares held by the company as treasury shares to the President & CEO Tommi Björnman in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan communicated in the stock exchange release published on May 19, 2023.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 25, 2025.

After the share delivery on June 11, 2025, the company holds a total of 486,744 treasury shares.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at

