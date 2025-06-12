Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Plane Crashes Onto BJ Medical College Hostel Roof Shocking Video Emerges (WATCH)

A shocking video has surfaced from inside the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad, showing the moment a London-bound Air India aircraft crashed onto the roof of the building on Thursday afternoon.

🚨🇮🇳 Footage from inside medical hostel where plane crashed onto the roofमेडिकल हॉस्टल का फुटेज जहां विमान छत पर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया twitter/SKP9DIp0sS

The footage, captured by students, reveals the immediate aftermath of the crash as smoke fills the air and emergency teams rush to the scene.

⚡ As per initial reports the Air India plane crashed directly on the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad. More details awaited twitter/duJTCL1YTn

Visuals from the spot where part of the ill-fated London-bound Air India aircraft crashed into a building in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Part of the ill-fated London-bound Air India aircraft crashed into a building in Ahmedabad. Visuals from the spot. Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to London Gatwick) crashed immediately after takeoff from... twitter/BfrbXFi2wP

Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had taken off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 PM, bound for London Gatwick.

Just minutes after takeoff, it lost altitude and crashed into a section of the medical college's student hostel.

Live Video of Plane CrashThe plane with 242 passengers was en route from Ahmedabad to London when it suddenly crashed into a residential area shortly after takeoff. twitter/YCoyCR3602

Air India confirmed the plane was carrying 242 people, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members. Among them were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens.

Crash site visuals spark concern

Images and videos circulating on social media show a large portion of the aircraft embedded in the hostel structure. Fortunately, no students were in the affected rooms at the time of the crash, though several nearby students sustained injuries from debris and smoke inhalation. Authorities have not yet confirmed if there were fatalities.

PM Modi, Amit Shah take stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the crash. Minister Naidu, who was in Vijayawada, immediately flew to Ahmedabad to personally oversee the rescue and relief operations.

Operations suspended at Ahmedabad airport

In a statement, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport spokesperson said all flight operations have been temporarily suspended. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport.

Investigation and rescue ongoing

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the crash. Preliminary data from Flightradar24 indicated that the aircraft reached only 625 feet before descending rapidly. The cause of the failure is yet to be determined.

Senior officials from DGCA, along with a Flight Operations Inspector, are on site. Rescue and fire response teams have been deployed in full force, with students and nearby residents evacuated from the area as a precaution.