Health Guide: 6 Spices To Boost Immunity And Fight Serious Diseases

These 6 native spices naturally boost immunity. They protect not only from coughs and colds but also from serious diseases.

Bad weather first affects our immune system. If the immune system is weak, one can easily fall prey to cold, cough, viral and infections. But some spices hidden in your kitchen can boost immunity naturally. So without using any food supplements, without expensive medicines, just by adding these 6 spices to our daily diet, let's see the amazing results.

Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. It reduces inflammation in the body and activates immune cells. So it is beneficial to add a pinch of turmeric to warm milk and drink it every night.

Black pepper contains piperine, which increases the absorption of nutrients in the body, especially when combined with turmeric, its effect doubles.

Cinnamon has antiviral and antibacterial properties that protect the body from infections and strengthen the immune system. Mix it in powder form in milk, tea or oats or consume it with lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Ginger contains gingerol, which reduces inflammation and helps fight infection. It keeps the body warm and protects against bacteria. Consume it by adding it to ginger tea, decoction or cooking.

Garlic contains allicin, which activates white blood cells and fights against viral-fungal infections. Take a clove of raw garlic with water on an empty stomach in the morning or use it in food.

Basil has antioxidants, antibacterial and antiviral properties, which is very effective in boosting immunity.