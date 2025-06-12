Air India Plane Crash: Gautam Adani Expresses Grief Over Ahmedabad Tragedy, Assures Support To Authorities And Families
In a post on the social media platform X, Adani wrote,“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss.
He further assured assistance and support to the authorities and affected families.
"We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground.”
Air India plane crash
Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area near Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12 2025, after taking off at 1:38 PM, DGCA informed. The airport is operated by Adani Group.
The flight was headed from Ahmedabad to Gatwick. With 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members, the Air India plane crashed immediately after takeoff, the DGCA said in a statement.
Also Read | Air India mourns Ahmedabad plane crash with new 'black' logo on X PM Modi expresses condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow regarding the incident. In a post on X, he wrote,“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”
Also Read | Amit Shah approves ₹25 crore compensation for 2,060 houses damaged in J&K Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad
Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Ahmedabad to assess the situation, ANI reported. Previously, the Union Minister informed that he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and informed that rescue operations are currently underway.
“Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation,” Amit Shah posted on X.
