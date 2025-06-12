'Very Unusual For Major Transport Aircraft...': What Ex-Pilot Terry Tozer Said About Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former airline pilot Terry Tozer has reacted strongly to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The Air India aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar was carrying 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also aboard the plane that met with the ghastly air accident.

There were also approximately 53 British nationals on board, according to reports.

"It is very unusual for such a modern aircraft to have a major technical failure," Terry Tozer was heard telling GB News.

“It is very hard to know what the reasons for this would be at this point. All public transport aircraft are capable of sustaining a major engine failure. So it is very unusual,” Tozer noted.

“Public transport aircrafts are heavily regulated, and they should be. It is far too early to speculate what might have caused this. As I said, the aircraft should have been able to take the early substantial failure and continue to take off safely. It is a puzzle..,” he continued.

When asked for more insights by the anchor, Tozer stated, "You know it (the plane) probably would have climbed a 1000 feet or more and there could be a multitude of reasons (for the crash), but for now it is pure speculation."

The former pilot also highlighted on rare instances when there are chances of external interference that could have led to the accident. "You would normally expect, or consider a possibility of external interference, although that is very, very rare. We really won't know until some more information comes up," Tozer was quoted as telling GB News.