'Very Unusual For Major Transport Aircraft...': What Ex-Pilot Terry Tozer Said About Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad
There were also approximately 53 British nationals on board, according to reports.
"It is very unusual for such a modern aircraft to have a major technical failure," Terry Tozer was heard telling GB News.
“It is very hard to know what the reasons for this would be at this point. All public transport aircraft are capable of sustaining a major engine failure. So it is very unusual,” Tozer noted.
“Public transport aircrafts are heavily regulated, and they should be. It is far too early to speculate what might have caused this. As I said, the aircraft should have been able to take the early substantial failure and continue to take off safely. It is a puzzle..,” he continued.
When asked for more insights by the anchor, Tozer stated, "You know it (the plane) probably would have climbed a 1000 feet or more and there could be a multitude of reasons (for the crash), but for now it is pure speculation."Also Read | Air India Ahmedabad plane crash: Rohit Sharma says 'really sad and disturbing' Was there any 'external' interference?
The former pilot also highlighted on rare instances when there are chances of external interference that could have led to the accident. "You would normally expect, or consider a possibility of external interference, although that is very, very rare. We really won't know until some more information comes up," Tozer was quoted as telling GB News.
