Air India Plane Crash: Indigo Issues Advisory After Ahmedabad Tragedy - Passengers May Rebook Flight, Claim Full Refund
IndiGo took to social media to issue the advisory. The post reads, "Following the incident near Ahmedabad Airport and the resulting runway restrictions, flight operations are impacted. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected. We seek your kind understanding, as these are truly challenging times for everyone.
"If your flight is impacted, you may rebook or claim a full refund via our website. Our teams remain on standby across all channels to support you," the post continued.
