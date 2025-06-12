Medicus Pharma Ltd. To Present At 2025 Bio International Convention

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the schedule of the presentation of Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO, at 2025 Bio International Convention.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Location: Room 153A, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

The Company's lead asset, SkinJect Inc., is a development stage biotechnology company focused on commercializing a novel treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer, especially basal cell carcinoma (BCC), using a patented dissolvable doxorubicin-containing microneedle array (D-MNA). D-MNA delivers the chemotherapeutic agent transdermally at the site of the lesion to eradicate tumor cells.

The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study SKNJCT-003 in nine (9) clinical sites across United States which commenced randomizing patients in August 2024. In March 2025 the Company also announced a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003 demonstrating more the 60% clinical clearance. The interim analysis was conducted after more than 50% of the then-targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized. The findings of the interim analysis are preliminary and may or may not correlate with the findings of the study once completed. In April 2025, the investigational review board increased the number of participants in SKNJCT-003 to Ninety (90) subjects. The Company also announced expanding clinical trial sites in Europe.

The Company also has a clinical design (SKNJCT-004) currently underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The study is expected to randomize 36 patients in four sites in UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) is the principal investigator, along with Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and American Hospital of Dubai (AHD). Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a UAE-based contract research organization, is coordinating the clinical study for the Company. IROS is a M42 portfolio company.

In April 2025, the Company announced entering into a binding letter of intent to acquire Antev Ltd. (" Antev "), a UK-based late clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix , a next generation GnRH antagonist, as first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate.