Ryanair Says Will Fine 'Disruptive Passengers' 500 Euros
London: Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Thursday it will fine "disruptive passengers whose unruly behaviour" results in their removal from aircraft 500 euros ($580).
Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers has previously hit out at "unruly" behaviour caused by drunk travellers .
"Ryanair is committed to tackling unruly passenger behaviour for the benefit of its passengers and crew, and will continue to pursue disruptive passengers for civil damages, but at a minimum, they will now be issued with a 500-euro fine," Ryanair said in a statement Thursday.Read Also
-
London-bound plane crashes in India with 242 on board
Japan's 400,000-follower 'Insta-gran' dies aged 97
Kuwait to require employer approval for foreign staff to leave
A spokesperson added that the penalty "will be issued to any passengers offloaded from aircraft as a result of their misconduct".
Ryanair in January said that it had incurred costs of 15,350 euros as a result of a "disruptive passenger" on board a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote, in Spain's Canary Islands, last year.
This was because the plane had to divert to the Portuguese city of Porto, where the passenger was arrested, and the more than 160 other travellers on board were provided with overnight accommodation and meals.
Ryanair said it faced other costs, including the need for additional fuel and crew. The airline filed civil legal proceedings against the passenger in Ireland to recover its outlay.
At the same time, it called on the European Union to limit the sale of alcohol at airports.
Ryanair transported more than 200 million passengers in its last financial year to the end of March.
It forecasts that the number will rise to 300 million by 2034.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment