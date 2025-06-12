Synchrocare Brings National Franchise Program To Iowa, Empowering Local Entrepreneurs

Synchrocare's franchise program empowers entrepreneurs with access to innovative medical devices, multiple revenue streams, and comprehensive support.

A Scalable Business Model for Those Looking to Make an Impact in the Medical Device Space

- Reza Yazdian, D, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Synchrocare, LLC, a national distributor of advanced medical technologies, has expanded its franchise program into Iowa, opening new doors for entrepreneurs who want to build a purpose-driven business in the healthcare sector. This move brings the opportunity to join a rapidly growing industry to individuals across Iowa who are eager to contribute to better patient care while building a resilient enterprise.The broader U.S. healthcare market totals $3.6 trillion, with the medical device segment alone valued at over $500 billion - expected to surpass $650 billion by 2032. Synchrocare's franchise program is designed to offer qualified candidates a strategic entry point into this dynamic space, backed by a full suite of tools, training, and product access.Since its founding in 2005, Synchrocare has partnered with healthcare providers across the nation to deliver cutting-edge medical solutions supported by exceptional service. Now, through its franchise model, the company is extending this mission to entrepreneurs looking for a business that aligns with both growth and purpose.“Our expansion into Iowa represents a key step in our national rollout, and we're excited to connect with individuals who want to drive positive change in healthcare,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.Each franchisee benefits from access to a diverse portfolio of medical devices, including orthopedic, spine, biologic, and surgical solutions, along with a comprehensive onboarding program covering product knowledge, basic anatomy, and B2B sales strategy. Franchisees are also supported by a robust infrastructure that includes logistics, compliance, and back-office operations, allowing them to focus on growth and customer relationships. In addition, ongoing coaching and business development support are provided to help franchisees navigate the evolving healthcare landscape with confidence.Unlike traditional sales roles, Synchrocare franchisees operate under a business ownership model, with built-in flexibility, infrastructure, and scalability. While financial outcomes are not guaranteed, the model offers strong potential for entrepreneurs who are ready to engage with a stable, essential industry.Those interested in learning more about launching a Synchrocare franchise in Iowa can explore the opportunity at /franchising.Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

