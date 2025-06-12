403
US considers postponing tariffs for well-behaved nations
(MENAFN) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated on Wednesday that the United States is “highly likely” to delay the imposition of tariffs on nations that are actively and sincerely participating in trade discussions with Washington.
During testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee, Bessent explained that the administration is currently engaged with 18 major trading partners in efforts to establish or improve trade agreements. “It is highly likely that those countries -- or trading blocs, as in the case of the EU -- who are negotiating in good faith, we will roll the day forward to continue good faith negotiations,” he said. He added, “If someone is not negotiating, then we will not.”
Despite these negotiations, concrete trade agreements remain limited. So far, the US has only formalized a deal with the United Kingdom and outlined a basic framework for trade with China.
Commenting on the US-China trade arrangement, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that the current setup yields a 55% tariff rate for the US, while China receives a 10% rate.
The administration remains committed to pursuing bilateral trade agreements and continues to use the threat of tariffs as a key bargaining tool in negotiations with more resistant partners.
