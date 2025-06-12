USANA Takes Home Five Best Of State Awards, Including The Coveted Best Of State Statue



Science & Technology Overall -USANA's submission for its Research and Development team earned the company its fifth BOSS award since 2008 and first since 2016

Dietary Supplement -USANA CellSentials took home this honor for the ninth consecutive year

Personal Care Products -USANA's Celavive skincare won for the eighth consecutive year

Private Sector Community Development -The USANA Foundation won its first Best of State award Research and Development -USANA's R&D team won for the seventh time

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning products, please visit USANA .

"Receiving these awards year after year against tremendous competition is a great honor for us as a company," said Brent Neidig, USANA chief commercial officer. "Everything we do revolves around providing our customers with the best products, developed through the most cutting-edge research and innovation, and these awards demonstrate the strength of that commitment. Not only did our research and development efforts earn us a Best of State medal, but also the Best of State Statue, which puts our science and technology at the top of the mountain.

"But USANA is about more than just exceptional products," continued Brent. "We are a global health community, powered by hundreds of thousands of dedicated Associates who are passionate about improving lives around the world. Through their efforts-and through the work of the USANA Foundation-we're making a lasting impact. The Foundation has supplied tens of millions of meals and provided critical aid to those in need, locally and globally. I'm very proud to see these efforts recognized and to celebrate the positive change we are driving together."

The Best of State Awards were created in 2003 to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah. Best of State candidates are evaluated by a panel of more than 100 judges based on three criteria: achievement in the field of endeavor; innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods, or processes; and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah.

The Best of State Statue-the BOSS®-is awarded to the most outstanding medal winner in each division. The BOSS® is a 20-pound, solid bronze, 24-karat gold-plated, sculpture standing atop a black granite pedestal on a gold-plated bronze base.

Since 1992, USANA has won more than 900 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA ) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA or learn more at whatsupUSANA .

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA