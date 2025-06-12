The 10 Most Empowering Business Leaders Of The Year In 2025

Award Recognizes Mangum's Development of Objective-Based Marketing - A Model Centered on Results, Not Billable Hours

- Josh Mangum, CEOCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Josh Mangum, Founder and CEO of WiT Group, has been named one of the“10 Most Empowering Business Leaders of 2025” by TimeIconic Magazine. This award reflects Mangum's outstanding contributions not only to leadership and innovation in the digital marketing industry but also to empowering teams and driving positive change across businesses of all sizes.As part of the feature, Mangum's career is celebrated through this achievement for his visionary leadership in shaping WiT Group's growth in digital marketing, creative services, and strategic consulting. Since founding WiT Group in 2011, Mangum has transformed the agency into one of North Carolina's fastest-growing and most innovative firms. His evolving Objective-Based Marketing (OBM) approach has become a cornerstone for clients, ensuring marketing strategy, creative solutions, and measurable performance work hand in hand to deliver real results.“I knew there had to be a better way, but I wanted to build an agency where success wasn't measured by how many hours we billed, but by the actual results we delivered,” stated Mangum.“This philosophy has shaped everything we do at WiT group, driving focus on performance and client success.”The TimeIconic Feature celebrates leaders who are achieving outstanding business results and empowering their teams and communities to thrive. For Mangum, his inclusive leadership and focus on long-term partnerships have helped position WiT Group as a trusted growth partner for a diverse range of businesses, including local small businesses, mid-sized companies, and national corporations.WiT Group's growth and impact are driven by a seamless integration of creative, strategic, and performance-driven solutions. At its core, the agency combines expert creative services that craft unique and individualized brand identities, digital assets, and content strategies with strategic consulting that optimizes business processes, enhances digital infrastructure, and supports innovation. These services are complemented by targeted marketing efforts that prioritize high-quality lead generation, advanced SEO strategies to improve search rankings and visibility, and data-driven conversion optimization. This integrated approach guarantees clients achieve both immediate marketing performance and long-term business scalability.Under Mangum's guidance, WiT Group has earned numerous awards, including rankings among the Top Advertising Agencies and Top Creative Agencies in North Carolina. The agency's proven I.C.C.O. growth model (Interest, Captivate, Convert, Optimize) continues to drive transformative outcomes for clients, solidifying its reputation as a leader in results-driven marketing and performance advertising.“Marketing isn't just about creativity - it's about results. We let data drive every decision we make,” added Mangum.For the full feature on Josh Mangum and the“10 Most Empowering Business Leaders in 2025,” visitAbout TimeIconic MagazineTimeIconic Magazine is a globally recognized publication that highlights influential leaders, groundbreaking ideas, and cultural milestones. Each issue features compelling stories and profiles of individuals and organizations shaping the future through innovation, leadership, and a commitment to positive change.About WiT GroupWiT Group is a performance marketing agency headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with satellite offices in Columbia, South Carolina, and Kannapolis, North Carolina. The agency specializes in generating leads, enrollments, subscriptions, and website sales through a combination of traditional and digital marketing strategies, all while focusing on efficiency and accountability.For more information, visit

