Global Yoga Accessories Market Predicted To Grow To $23.98 Billion In 2025 With A CAGR Of 8.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The yoga accessories market size has grown strongly in recent years, evolving from $22.06 billion in 2024 to a projected $23.98 billion in 2025, portraying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. This growth during the historic period can largely be attributed to a rise in global health consciousness, the increasing demand for mindfulness, the escalating interest in wellness, an expanding base of fitness enthusiasts, and the surging popularity of yoga.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Yoga Accessories Market Size?

According to recent forecasts, the yoga accessories market size is projected to witness strong growth in the next few years, likely growing to $33.18 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to the globally rising health consciousness, increasing demand for mindfulness, growing interest in wellness, an expanding fitness enthusiast base, and the surging popularity of yoga.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Yoga Accessories Market?

The escalating popularity of yoga globally is a significant factor anticipated to propel the growth of the yoga accessories market moving forward. Yoga, being a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that integrates movement, breathing techniques, and mindfulness, promotes overall well-being. The growing popularity of yoga owes itself to its holistic approach to health, enabling individuals to effectively manage stress, improve flexibility and clarity of mind in an increasingly hectic world. Yoga accessories, aiding correct posture, providing support during poses, enhancing comfort and safety, further add value to the practice, making it more accessible for people of all skill levels.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Yoga Accessories Market?

Major players operating in the yoga accessories market comprise Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Alo Yoga Inc., Sweaty Betty Ltd., PrAna Living LLC, Manduka LLC, Clever Yoga LLC, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Liforme Yoga, YogaDirect Inc., B Yoga Inc., BalanceFrom LLC, Barefoot Yoga Company LLC, Bean Products Inc., Gaiam Inc., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products Inc., Jade Yoga LLC, ProsourceFit LLC, Shakti Mats, Yoga Design Lab Inc., and Yogi Bare Limited.

Which Emerging Trends Are Influencing The Growth Of The Yoga Accessories Market?

Highlighting emerging trends, several key companies in the yoga accessories market are focusing on developing innovative, eco-friendly solutions, such as sustainable, vegan leather yoga accessories, to meet the growing consumer demand for environmentally-friendly products. For instance, in February 2022, Canada-based Lululemon launched yoga products made from Mylo, a sustainable, vegan leather alternative derived from mushroom mycelium.

How Is The Yoga Accessories Market Segmented?

The yoga accessories market has been segmented as follows:

By Type: Yoga Mats, Yoga Straps, Yoga Blocks, Other Types

By Material: Polyvinyl chloride, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Natural Rubber, Cotton, Polyester

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Application: Home Practice, Studio Equipment, Fitness, Rehabilitation

By End User: Individual Consumers, Yoga Studios, Gyms and Fitness Centres

What Are The Regional Insights In The Global Yoga Accessories Market?

North America was the largest region in the yoga accessories market in 2024. Other regions encompassed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

