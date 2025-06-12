Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Temporary Road Closure On Al-Khor Interchange For 44 Days

2025-06-12 07:10:44
Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a prolonged temporary road closure on Al-Khor I/C towards Doha road for 44 days, starting June 17, 2025.

The closure will occur between 12am to 5am each day, until July 31, 2025, and will take place to carry out maintenance and improvement works.

Ashghal urges all road users to seek alternative routes to reach their destinations and to exercise caution and follow directional signs for their safety.

