Lithuania And Vietnam Seal LNG-Focused Energy Cooperation Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On June 12, Lithuania and Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, with a particular focus on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

The agreement was formalized during the working visit of Lithuania's Minister of Energy, Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, to Hanoi.

The MoU outlines joint objectives, including the exchange of knowledge, experience, and best practices in the development and operation of floating LNG terminals, the broader LNG supply chain, and the promotion of joint initiatives and economic cooperation in the energy sector.

“Lithuania, with its strong LNG infrastructure operated by KN Energies and its extensive experience, is ready to cooperate and share knowledge with partners who are seeking to transition to cleaner energy sources,” said Minister Vaičiūnas.“Vietnam is looking for solutions to meet its growing energy needs, and LNG is becoming the basis for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

As part of his visit, Minister Vaičiūnas also participated in the Lithuanian-Vietnamese Business Forum in Hanoi, where he joined a panel discussion on renewable energy and green transformation. The forum emphasized the importance of energy diversification and sustainability for both countries.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with Phan Thi Thang, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, along with representatives from leading energy companies. Discussions will center on expanding cooperation in energy security, LNG supply, and infrastructure development.

The Minister is accompanied by Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN Energies AB, the operator of an international energy terminal in Lithuania. The company is actively exploring opportunities in the Vietnamese market to expand its presence in LNG terminal management.

The visit marks a key step in Lithuania's broader efforts to build strategic partnerships in Asia and contribute to the global transition toward cleaner and more secure energy systems.