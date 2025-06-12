In Kashmir, Mohalla Men Hold The Real Power

Representational Photo. Courtesy: Internet

In a small colony just outside Srinagar, a man who once faced corruption charges now decides who gets to build a second floor, who can connect to the community water line, and who deserves the keys to the mosque lock.

He isn't an official. He isn't elected. But everyone knows he runs the neighbourhood.

This isn't an isolated story.

Across Kashmir, in places like Anantnag, Shopian, Baramulla and beyond, local welfare or mohalla committees have become the real face of grassroots governance. They decide things that matter: land disputes, utility access, burial plots, even character certificates.

And yet, most residents couldn't tell you how these men, because they are almost always older men, came into power.

They aren't chosen in elections. There are no manifestos, no debates.

Usually, ten to twenty insiders sit down in someone's drawing room and reach an agreement.

These leaders, often retired bureaucrats or influential ex-police officers, serve for life. There are no rules on term limits, finances or conflict of interest.

Decisions are made behind closed doors. Money is collected in the name of the community, but there are no audits. Power flows from familiarity, not fairness.

The problem isn't that these structures exist. It's that they answer to no one.

In theory, they keep peace and solve problems. In reality, they often entrench old networks of favoritism and exclusion. Dissenters get labelled“troublemakers.”

Outsiders, especially those who own land but live elsewhere, are routinely sidelined. If you question a decision, you're told to respect tradition. If you ask for accounts, you're seen as arrogant.

It's a system designed to function without friction, and without scrutiny.

This vacuum of regulation creates openings for soft coercion.

Need a no-objection letter? Be polite, pay up. Want to install a gate? Make the right call first. These aren't formal bribes, but everyone knows the price.

It's governance without paperwork, and justice without appeal.

Economically, the impact is sharp. Land use decisions get shaped not by planning, but by influence. Community funds are spent without consultation. Projects are greenlit or blocked based on personal equations. It slows down development, deepens inequality, and fuels mistrust.

Other parts of India have begun regulating such local bodies. Registering them, mandating elections, enforcing transparency. Kashmir hasn't caught up.

The rules are soft here, the power hard. What started as a cultural practice of mutual help has, in many places, morphed into a shadow system of control.

Accountability doesn't have to kill tradition. Committees can stay, but with elections open to all residents, including women and young people. Finances can be posted publicly. Term limits can be introduced. There's room for custom and democracy to work together.

If Kashmir is to move forward, it can't afford invisible empires at the street level.

True reform doesn't just begin in assembly halls or courtrooms. It starts where people live, with who gets to decide, and who gets to speak.