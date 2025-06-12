Introducing Venu X1: Garmin's Ultrathin Smartwatch With An Industry-Leading 2-Inch Display

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Venu X1 is the perfect blend of form, function and style. Not only does it pack all of Garmin's most popular features into a slim profile, but the large display makes it easy to see everything from preloaded maps and workout stats to health insights and smart notifications with stunning clarity."-Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Sleek, lightweight design



Vibrant 2-inch display makes it easier to read data at a glance and view maps in vivid detail.

Lightweight titanium caseback and scratch-resistant sapphire lens are made for all-day wear.

8mm watch case features a rectangular design with rounded corners.

Built-in watch faces are customizable so users can see the data they rely on the most-from current step count and real-time heart rate to altitude and training readiness.

More font sizes help make notifications easier to read.

Included 24mm quick-release ComfortFit nylon band provides a comfortable, secure fit 24/7. Available in two popular color options : black and moss.

Built-in LED flashlight, speaker and mic

Made to be worn all day every day, Venu X1 includes an LED flashlight that provides greater visibility in dark environments. The built-in speaker and microphone let users make and take calls from the watch when it's paired with a compatible smartphone and use the phone's voice assistant to respond to text messages. Certain voice commands like "start a running activity" and "set a timer for 5 minutes" can also be activated right from the watch-no phone connection required.

Venu X1 has a suggested retail price of $799.99 and will be available in June. To learn more about the suite of health, fitness, outdoor and connected features available on Venu X1, visit .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the health and wellness industry. Committed to developing smartwatches and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog .

