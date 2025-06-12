Air India Plane Crash Today: Part Of AI-171 Aircraft, Having 244 People On Board, Falls On A Building

MENAFN - Live Mint) After the Air India plane crash today, social media videos show that a part of the AI-171 aircraft, with 244 people on board, fell on top of a building. While PTI shared one of the videos, it said it could not verify its authenticity.

“What a terrible terrible year it is turning out for #India: Pahalgam terror attack, war with Pakistan, stampede in Bengaluru, localised crimes and now so many dead in Ahmedabad plane crash,” reacted one user.

“Takeoff weight might have been excessive,” wondered one user.

According to a senior police officer who spoke to reporters, the building on which Air India AI-171 aircraft has crashed is a doctors' hostel. Around 80% of the area has been cleared while the rest will be cleared soon, he informed.

“To me it looks like the plane banked hard before crashing, not pitch up. Looks like the broken tail fin facing the camera,” came from another.

Air India helpline number

After the Air India plane crash today, the airline has issued a helpline number .

“We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” Air India wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also activated the Operational Control Room.

“In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859. We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected,” said the Ministry.

Former Gujarat CM in the flight

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reportedly on board the Air India flight, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off at 1:38 PM and crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar just five minutes later.

Reports suggest Rupani was listed as passenger number 12. However, it has not been officially confirmed.

The flight was carrying 232 passengers (including 2 infants) and 12 crew members, totalling 242 people. Captain Sumit Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder were in charge. Emergency services rushed to the scene, with smoke seen from far.

UK government helpline number

Meanwhile, the UK government has shared a helpline for British citizens needing help or worried about loved ones on the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.

“We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved. British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000: UK Government,” ANI quoted the statement.