Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Leaders Across India Express Shock, Call For Swift Action Check Details

Political leaders from across the country on Thursday (June 12) expressed deep sorrow and concern following the tragic crash of an Air India flight shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating as Flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, when it crashed just minutes after departure from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said he was "shocked and devastated" by the incident and assured that he was personally monitoring the situation. "All agencies have been directed to respond swiftly," he posted on social media. Emergency services, including fire engines and rescue teams, were deployed to the crash site immediately.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also shared his grief, posting on X (formerly Twitter):“Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the incident as "tragic" and said,“We anxiously wait for details. Praying for survivors.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel confirmed that rescue and relief operations were underway. "I have directed officials to begin operations immediately and ensure urgent medical care for the injured," he said. Patel added that a green corridor was being created to expedite the transportation of the injured and noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured full support from the Centre, including deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

અમદાવાદમાં એર ઈન્ડિયાનું પેસેન્જર વિમાન તુટી પડવાની દુર્ઘટનાથી વ્યથિત છું. દુર્ઘટનામાં તત્કાલ બચાવ અને રાહત કામગીરીની તેમજ ઈજાગ્રસ્ત મુસાફરોને તાત્કાલિક સારવાર માટેની વ્યવસ્થા યુદ્ધના ધોરણે હાથ ધરવાની સૂચના અધિકારીઓને આપી છે. ઈજાગ્રસ્ત મુસાફરોને સારવાર માટે પહોંચાડવા ગ્રીન...

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed similar sentiments: "Extremely shocked and saddened... My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

Opposition leaders also responded to the tragedy. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote,“Saddened and shocked... Praying to God that passengers and crew remain safe.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed the concern and said,“Deeply concerned by reports... Praying for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members.”

The aircraft, piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, reportedly issued a distress call moments after takeoff from Runway 23 before contact with Air Traffic Control was lost. The crash site, located in a densely populated area near the airport, was engulfed in smoke as visuals aired by news agencies showed emergency teams and local residents aiding in rescue efforts.