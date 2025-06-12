Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Was Ex-CM Vijay Rupani On Air India Flight? Boarding Pass Sparks Buzz, Confirmation Awaited

An Air India flight crashed on Thursday shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight had over 242 passengers on board. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

Was ex-CM Vijay Rupani on Air India flight? Social media abuzz

Unconfirmed reports stated that former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among the passengers of the Air India plane that crashed in a locality near the Ahmedabad Airport.

A boarding pass bearing Vijay Rupani's name and details of AI -171 surfaced online, fueling speculation that he was among the passengers. "Vijay Ramniklal Rupani" was reportedly the 12th passenger on the list that has gone viral on social media. He was booked in Z class, which falls under the Business Class category. Several news outlets reported he was“feared to be on board,” triggering widespread concern.

However, an official confirmation on Vijay Rupani's presence onboard is awaited and his current condition remains unverified.

#BREAKING: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reportedly also in the Air India aircraft which crashed today in Ahemdabad, Gujarat. twitter/i5uKWLtRoP

- Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 12, 2025

Vijay Rupani's political career

Vijay Rupani, a prominent figure in Gujarat politics, served as Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021. His tenure has been marked by significant contributions to industrial growth and infrastructure development in the state. Born on August 2, 1956, in Rangoon (now Yangon), Myanmar, he later moved to Rajkot during his childhood.

Rupani's political career began with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and flourished within the BJP. He held several key positions before becoming Chief Minister.

'With profound sorrow...': Air India confirms crash

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran confirmed with "profound sorrow" that Air India Flight 171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in a tragic accident.

In a statement issued by the airline, Chandrasekaran expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the incident.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said.

He further added that the airline's immediate focus is on extending full support to those impacted by the tragedy.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," Chandrasekaran stated.

"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team have been set up for families seeking information," the statement read.

Follow detailed live updates on Ahmedabad plane crash HERE.