Argentina's Embassy Move To Jerusalem Signals New Diplomatic Calculus
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentine President Javier Milei confirmed in the Israeli parliament that Argentina will move its embassy from Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, to West Jerusalem in 2026.
Milei made the announcement during his state visit to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials.
Official sources confirm that Argentina's embassy relocation would make it the sixth country to operate its embassy in Jerusalem, joining the United States, Kosovo, Honduras, Guatemala, and Papua New Guinea.
Paraguay briefly moved its embassy in 2018 but reversed the decision months later. Milei's decision follows his earlier pledge in February 2024 and marks a significant shift in Argentina's foreign policy.
He expressed unwavering support for Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, referencing the October 2023 attacks and the continued captivity of four Argentine nationals in Gaza.
Milei's remarks highlighted Argentina's solidarity with Israel and criticized what he described as international manipulation of the conflict's narrative. Jerusalem's status remains a critical issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel claims the entire city as its capital, while Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Most countries keep their embassies in or near Tel Aviv to avoid taking sides on this contentious issue.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it, a move not recognized by most of the international community. Analysts warn that Argentina's embassy move could strain relations with Muslim-majority countries and disrupt Argentina's longstanding diplomatic balance.
The decision reflects Milei's alignment with Israel and the West, while also signaling a willingness to prioritize strategic partnerships over broader international consensus. This move could bring both new opportunities and challenges for Argentina's global trade and diplomatic relations.
