Winner Of The Entrepreneurs Award In Social Innovation 2025 Crowned

EASI25 Finalists with EASI Lead Judy Hadden ( credit: Pauliina Roots Photography)

Eden Harrison, Carbon Cell CTO & Co-Founder (credit: Pauliina Roots Photography)

The EASI25 Judges (credit: Pauliina Roots Photography)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carbon Cell emerged as the winner of the Entrepreneurs' Award in Social Innovation 2025 (EASI25), a distinguished competition hosted by The Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs .The event brought together the UK's most pioneering early-stage businesses committed to creating real-world change.This year's final, which took place at the Skyline London, atop Tower Suites hotel, showcased the remarkable talents of five dynamic startups, each presenting solutions tackling some of society's most pressing challenges. These ranged from carbon footprint tracking and urban air quality to inclusive tech education and sustainable materials.The panel of esteemed judges awarded the coveted EASI25 to Carbon Cell, a company revolutionising sustainable manufacturing through carbon-negative biochar solutions. Representing Carbon Cell at the final was Eden Harrison, the company's CTO and Co-Founder, who delivered a compelling pitch and accepted the award on behalf of the team.Harrison said:“We're really excited to be recognised by the worshipful company of entrepreneurs and be connected to this amazing network. The team and I are looking forward to where our journey with EASI will take us!”Alongside Carbon Cell, four other impressive ventures reached the final stage of the competition:Air Aware Labs – Represented by William Hicks, Chief Scientific Officer, developing real-time air quality sensors aimed at urban environments.CarbonTrac – Founded by Yasmine Abdu, delivering cutting-edge carbon footprint tracking tools for individuals and SMEs.TynkerByte – A tech-education initiative by Dr. Damla Khan, focusing on early enterprise education with accessibility at its core.Enstic – Led by Frederick Sarathchandra, building highly attuned insect monitoring equipmentThese finalists exemplified the entrepreneurial spirit and vision at the heart of EASI, driven by a desire to innovate with purpose.The EASI initiative is organised by the Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs, a City of London Livery Company dedicated to promoting entrepreneurial excellence and business mentorship. The Award is designed to identify and accelerate ventures that are not only commercially viable but have the potential to positively impact people and the planet.Judy Hadden, Past Master Entrepreneur and EASI lead, exclaimed:“What an inspiring evening we were treated to at the 2025 EASI Final!“The setting, our absolute favourite City rooftop venue at Tower Suites, was the perfect place for our EASI25 Finalists to deliver their presentations to a full house of invited guests, all interested in the power of innovation and entrepreneurship for good.“Congratulations to you all for making it into the EASI25 cohort and in particular our winner, Carbon Cell.“We are looking forward to supporting you all, helping your boat go faster and therefore your impact sooner!”The event also featured live pitching sessions, networking opportunities, and feedback from top-tier business mentors. The 2025 final was supported by Blue Orchid Hospitality and other EASI25 Champions, Tribe Advisory, Integrity International and Nottingham business consultants Champions (UK) plc, who served as official communication partners for the event.As this year's winner, Carbon Cell receives a £10,000 grant and a tailored mentorship and support package from the Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs and its network of industry leaders, helping to scale their sustainable solutions for greater impact. All the EASI Finalists receive 12 months of mentoring and support.For more information about EASI and the Company of Entrepreneurs, visit: /

