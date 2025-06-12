403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says agreement with China ‘is done’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on social media that a long-awaited trade deal with China is essentially finalized, pending his and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s approval. The agreement follows months of escalating tariffs between the two economic giants, which peaked at 145% by the US and 125% by China after a tariff war that began in April.
After breakthrough talks in Geneva last month, both sides temporarily suspended most new tariffs, though accusations of breaches and stalled negotiations on export controls continued. Trump highlighted key points of the deal, including a US tariff rate of 55% on Chinese goods and a 10% tariff on US goods entering China. He also mentioned China’s commitment to supply rare earth minerals and magnets upfront, essential for high-tech manufacturing, and the continued flow of Chinese students to American universities.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed a framework deal was reached during talks in London, with China agreeing to ease restrictions on rare earth exports and the US easing some export bans, though details remain limited. China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang echoed that the framework is agreed “in principle.”
The two countries must finalize a broader trade agreement by August 10 to avoid reinstating the steep tariffs imposed earlier this year.
After breakthrough talks in Geneva last month, both sides temporarily suspended most new tariffs, though accusations of breaches and stalled negotiations on export controls continued. Trump highlighted key points of the deal, including a US tariff rate of 55% on Chinese goods and a 10% tariff on US goods entering China. He also mentioned China’s commitment to supply rare earth minerals and magnets upfront, essential for high-tech manufacturing, and the continued flow of Chinese students to American universities.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed a framework deal was reached during talks in London, with China agreeing to ease restrictions on rare earth exports and the US easing some export bans, though details remain limited. China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang echoed that the framework is agreed “in principle.”
The two countries must finalize a broader trade agreement by August 10 to avoid reinstating the steep tariffs imposed earlier this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment