Musk voices ‘regret’ for assaults on Trump
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has expressed regret over some of his recent social media posts targeting US President Donald Trump, admitting he went “too far” during their public exchange of insults last week. Their online spat marked the apparent end of their previous friendly relationship.
Musk claimed he financially supported Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign with hundreds of millions of dollars, which he says was key to Trump’s victory last November. Following the election, Trump appointed Musk to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at cutting government waste.
However, Musk has recently become a vocal critic of Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” a funding proposal for the president’s second-term priorities. Musk labeled it as bloated with unnecessary spending and accused it of breaking the promise to reduce the federal deficit.
In response, Trump accused Musk of opposing the bill for personal reasons, which escalated the online conflict. Trump called Musk “crazy,” while Musk insinuated Trump’s involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a post Musk later deleted.
Musk did not clarify which comments he regretted specifically. Reports indicate backchannel talks between Musk’s team and the White House sought to ease tensions. Trump publicly dismissed direct contact with Musk but later softened his tone toward the tech billionaire.
