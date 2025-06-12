What Your Home's Architecture Says About Price, Popularity And Place: Realtor® Unveils 2025 Style Trends
|
Style
|
May 2025 National Share
|
Top Metros by Share of U.S. Active Listings by Style
|
Colonial/American Traditional
|
49.8 %
|
Houston, TX (9.0%), Atlanta, GA (8.7%), Dallas, TX (4.5%)
|
Ranch Style
|
34.1 %
|
Atlanta, GA (6.2%), Cape Coral, FL (5.0%), Phoenix, AZ (3.7%)
|
Modern
|
13.3 %
|
Los Angeles, CA (10.0%), Tucson, AZ (5.8%), Atlanta, GA (4.6%)
|
Craftsman
|
11.8 %
|
Atlanta (14.2%), Portland (4.0%), Detroit (3.7%)
|
Mediterranean
|
4.1 %
|
Los Angeles, CA (14.8%), Miami, FL (9.2%), Riverside, CA (8.4%)
|
English-Inspired
|
1.5 %
|
New York, NY (8.7%), Houston, TX (5.2%), Los Angeles, CA (4.0%)
Size, Age & Price: How Styles Stack Up
-
Size: English-inspired homes are the largest, with a median of nearly 2,700 sq. ft., while Ranch homes are among the smallest at 1,700 sq. ft.
Age: English-style homes tend to be the oldest ( median year built: 1927 ), while Modern homes are the newest ( median year built: 2004 ).
Value Growth: Despite being the most expensive, Mediterranean homes saw 0% price growth year-over-year , suggesting buyers are gravitating toward more affordable options in today's high-cost housing market.
Style Snapshot: Median List Prices & Growth (as of May 2025)
|
Style
|
Median List Price
|
1-Year Change
|
6-Year Change
|
Colonial/American Traditional
|
$449,000
|
+5.6 %
|
+28.3 %
|
Craftsman
|
$467,000
|
+3.8 %
|
+43.7 %
|
Ranch Style
|
$369,000
|
+3.9 %
|
+44.7 %
|
Modern
|
$629,995
|
+1.9 %
|
+43.5 %
|
English-Inspired
|
$634,900
|
+4.1 %
|
+27.0 %
|
Mediterranean
|
$725,000
|
0.0 %
|
+36.8 %
Methodology
The Realtor economics team took a look at popular architectural styles across the U.S. to understand how different home styles vary in price, size, price appreciation, location and age. The analysis leveraged active single-family home inventory in each year studied, including year-to-date in 2025. Home styles were identified via MLS listing attributes from the realtor listings database.
About Realtor ®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media Contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]
SOURCE RealtorWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment