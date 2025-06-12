What Your Home's Architecture Says About Price, Popularity And Place: Realtor® Unveils 2025 Style Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Colonial homes dominate the market, Mediterranean homes top the price charts, and Ranch homes remain America's affordable classic AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis from Realtor® reveals how architectural style can reflect everything from your home's price to its location, size and age. Drawing on thousands of single-family listings from May 2025, the report dives into six key architectural categories to spotlight the most common, and most costly, styles across the country. "Architecture isn't just about aesthetics, it often reflects where and when a home was built, and what buyers prioritized," said Hannah Jones, Senior Economic Research Analyst, Realtor ® . "This report highlights the rich diversity of American housing styles and helps consumers understand how design trends intersect with affordability and demand." Top Trends in Home Style for 2025

Classic Colonial Reigns Supreme: Nearly half (49.8%) of all active single-family home listings in May 2025 fell under the Colonial/American Traditional umbrella, with high concentrations in markets like Houston, Atlanta and Dallas.

Mediterranean = Majestic and Pricey: These large, ornate homes, often found in Los Angeles, Miami and Riverside, Calif., command the highest median list price at $725,000, reflecting both size and prime location.

Ranch Style = Cozy and Reasonable: Beloved for their single-story layout and relaxed design, Ranch homes clock in with the lowest median list price at $369,000 and a strong presence in the South and Midwest.

Bigger Isn't Always Better for Value: Larger home styles, including Mediterranean and English-inspired, saw less price appreciation over the last year, while more modestly sized Colonial homes led annual gains at +5.6%. Craftsman, Ranch and Modern See Biggest Gains Since 2019: These three styles appreciated more than 43% in the last six years, showing strong buyer demand for homes that blend charm and simplicity. Where Style Meets Geography

Location plays a big role in determining what style of home buyers are likely to find:

Colonial homes dominate in the South and Northeast.

Modern and Mediterranean homes thrive in the West and Southwest.

Craftsman homes are most prevalent in the Pacific Northwest and parts of the Midwest. English-inspired architecture , like Tudor and Victorian styles, is most common in the Northeast but appears in select cities across the country.

Style May 2025 National Share Top Metros by Share of U.S. Active Listings by Style Colonial/American Traditional 49.8 % Houston, TX (9.0%), Atlanta, GA (8.7%), Dallas, TX (4.5%) Ranch Style 34.1 % Atlanta, GA (6.2%), Cape Coral, FL (5.0%), Phoenix, AZ (3.7%) Modern 13.3 % Los Angeles, CA (10.0%), Tucson, AZ (5.8%), Atlanta, GA (4.6%) Craftsman 11.8 % Atlanta (14.2%), Portland (4.0%), Detroit (3.7%) Mediterranean 4.1 % Los Angeles, CA (14.8%), Miami, FL (9.2%), Riverside, CA (8.4%) English-Inspired 1.5 % New York, NY (8.7%), Houston, TX (5.2%), Los Angeles, CA (4.0%)

Size, Age & Price: How Styles Stack Up



Size: English-inspired homes are the largest, with a median of nearly 2,700 sq. ft., while Ranch homes are among the smallest at 1,700 sq. ft.

Age: English-style homes tend to be the oldest ( median year built: 1927 ), while Modern homes are the newest ( median year built: 2004 ). Value Growth: Despite being the most expensive, Mediterranean homes saw 0% price growth year-over-year , suggesting buyers are gravitating toward more affordable options in today's high-cost housing market.

Style Snapshot: Median List Prices & Growth (as of May 2025)

Style Median List Price 1-Year Change 6-Year Change Colonial/American Traditional $449,000 +5.6 % +28.3 % Craftsman $467,000 +3.8 % +43.7 % Ranch Style $369,000 +3.9 % +44.7 % Modern $629,995 +1.9 % +43.5 % English-Inspired $634,900 +4.1 % +27.0 % Mediterranean $725,000 0.0 % +36.8 %

Methodology

The Realtor economics team took a look at popular architectural styles across the U.S. to understand how different home styles vary in price, size, price appreciation, location and age. The analysis leveraged active single-family home inventory in each year studied, including year-to-date in 2025. Home styles were identified via MLS listing attributes from the realtor listings database.

