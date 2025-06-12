Vestgen Builds Nextgen Advisor Team With Daniel Stringfellow And Gavin Bolanos

Additions Advance Firm's Succession-Focused Strategy by Expanding its Bench of NextGen Talent to Enhance Service Offerings and Client Support

CHICAGO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VestGen Wealth Partners, LLC, (VestGen), the wealth management ecosystem revolutionizing the industry by solving for advisor succession while providing dedicated client service across generations, announced today that Daniel Stringfellow and Gavin Bolanos have joined the firm.

Stringfellow previously served as a wealth associate supporting a team at Rothchild Wealth Partners, managing $300 million in total client assets. Bolanos joins VestGen upon his cum laude graduation from the University of Alabama, with a bachelor's degree in consumer science with a concentration in family financial planning and counseling.

"To be successful in the coming years, wealth management firms will need to attract the best and brightest NexGen advisors, and I'm thrilled to welcome Daniel and Gavin to our team," said Josh Gerry, founder and CEO of VestGen.

"Our strategy is to work with elite advisors looking for continuity for their lives' work. We do that by sourcing, developing, and empowering a workforce of NextGen advisors eager to deliver incredible client service through a range of investment and planning offerings and innovative technology solutions," he continued. "Daniel's reputation, approach and skills will enable VestGen to deliver on this objective for years to come. Gavin's academic experience and time within the industry make him an incredible addition to our NextGen team."

Stringfellow spent three years supporting business development and operational needs of enterprises in Chicago before joining Rothschild. Before joining the corporate world, he was a professional golfer on the PGA Tour Canada. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Auburn University and holds his Series 7 and Series 66 certifications.

Stringfellow added, "The VestGen leadership team has a clear vision and process for NextGen advisors like me, which provides an ideal environment to kick start my career in the industry. By working alongside established wealth and portfolio managers, I'm better able to develop my practice, and am better positioned to deliver results for my clients."

Bolanos graduated in May 2025, earning his degree from the University of Alabama's nationally recognized program. Through his coursework in personal finance, behavioral economics and client-focused planning, he fulfilled the educational requirements to sit for the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM (CFP®) certification exam. While in school, he also earned his eMoney Advisor Certification. Before graduating, he spent five consecutive summers interning at a large wealth management practice and earned his Wealth Management SpecialistTM (WMSTM) designation, passed the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam and obtained his Health, Accident & Life Insurance Licenses.

Bolanos said, "I was interested in this industry because, as advisors, you help people achieve their financial and life goals. VestGen's strategy of empowering up-and-coming advisors like me to support existing books of business enables us to do the part of this job I find most rewarding – serving clients and getting them closer to living out their dreams."

VestGen launched in December 2024 with an impressive roster of 10 financial advisory practices collectively managing $5.3 billion in assets. Earlier this year, the firm announced the expansion of its leadership team, which will leverage VestGen's start-up energy and scale of an established enterprise to achieve its ambitious growth goals through innovative succession support and NextGen professional development.

About VestGen Wealth Partners

VestGen Wealth Partners, LLC is a first-of-its-kind wealth management ecosystem designed to seamlessly connect advisors, families, and their legacies under one unified platform. By combining cutting-edge technology, intergenerational talent, and unwavering commitment to client success, VestGen is redefining what it means to preserve wealth and relationships for generations. VestGen integrates comprehensive financial planning, tax, wealth management, insurance, and legal services into a family office experience providing clients with the personalized and sophisticated service they deserve. With a mission to build wealth, preserve legacies and empower the future of wealth management, VestGen is poised to become the premier destination for advisors and investors alike. For more information, visit vestgen .

Disclosure

VestGen Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Private Client Services, a FINRA member broker-dealer. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities. For more information visit vestgen .

