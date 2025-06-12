403
Brazil's Supreme Court Moves To Hold Social Media Firms Liable For User Content
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Supreme Court has reached a majority decision to hold social media companies such as Meta, X, and Microsoft liable for illegal content posted by their users.
This ruling, confirmed on June 11, 2025, follows years of debate over how to address the spread of harmful material online. The court's decision stems from official court documents and public statements by the justices involved.
The case centers on Article 19 of Brazil's Internet Civil Framework, which previously shielded platforms from responsibility unless they failed to remove content after a court order.
Justice Dias Toffoli, who led the charge, argued that this rule left users exposed to digital violence, fraud, and hate speech. He called the current law unconstitutional and proposed that platforms should act on user notifications to remove illegal content.
For serious crimes, such as terrorism, racism, or incitement to violence, Toffoli insisted that platforms must remove posts immediately, even without a complaint.
Justice Luiz Fux supported reversing the burden, requiring platform to take down content upon user notification and seek court approval to restore it if they disagree.
He warned that harmful content, including fake news and hate speech, often spreads faster than truthful information. Fux also called for efficient reporting channels and proactive monitoring of criminal posts.
Other justices, including Chief Justice Luís Roberto Barroso and Cristiano Zanin, agreed on the need for platforms to improve monitoring and transparency.
They suggested that platforms should only be punished for systemic failures, not isolated incidents, and proposed annual transparency reports.
Justice Flávio Dino compared platform responsibility to security obligations in other industries, arguing that digital businesses must also protect users.
The only dissenting justice, André Mendonça, favored maintaining the status quo, warning that shifting moderation to private companies could threaten free speech and increase surveillance.
The court's majority decision allows for lawsuits and fines against platforms that fail to act on illegal content. However, Congress can still pass new laws to override this measure.
The ruling comes amid a rise in online crime and violence, including incidents linked to social media, and follows warnings from the United States about potential censorship concerns.
This decision marks a significant shift in Brazil' digital policy and could influence regulations across Latin America. Social media companies now face greater legal and financial risks when operating in Brazil, and must balance user safety with freedom of expression.
