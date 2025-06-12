403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Strategic Stakes High As U.S. Reassesses Nuclear Submarine Deal With Australia And UK
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States has launched a formal review of the AUKUS submarine pact with Australia and the United Kingdom, a move confirmed by US defense officials and acknowledged by Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.
The review, now underway under President Donald Trump's administration, aims to ensure the agreement aligns with the“America First” policy, which prioritizes US military readiness and demands that allies contribute more to their own defense.
Australia committed A$368 billion (about $239 billion) over thirty years for the AUKUS project, making it the country's largest defense investment. The pact, signed in 2021, allows Australia to acquire up to five US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine starting in 2032.
Australia will also partner with the UK to design and build a new class of nuclear submarines, with the first deliveries expected in the early 2040s. The US and UK plan to begin rotating their submarines through Australian bases by 2027.
The review comes as the US defens industry faces production bottlenecks, raising questions about its ability to supply both its own navy and Australia.
Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, has publicly questioned whether the US can afford to transfer such high-value military assets abroad while struggling to meet domestic needs.
The review will also assess whether Australia's current defense spending-around 2% of GDP, with plans to reach 2.3%-meets US expectations. Washington has pressed Canberra to raise this to 3.5%.
Australia views the submarines as essential for national security, especially as China expands its military presence in the Indo-Pacific. The pact also supports the UK's plans to expand its own submarine fleet.
Only six countries currently operate nuclear-powered submarines, making the transfer of this technology highly significant. Australian and British officials have downplayed the review, calling it standard practice for a new US administration.
Both countries have restated their commitment to the deal, emphasizing its importance for regional security and industrial cooperation. The agreement is set to create thousands of jobs in all three countries and deepen technological collaboration.
The US review introduces uncertainty for a project central to Western efforts to counter China's influence. The outcome will affect not just military strategy, but also the defense industries and economic interests of all three allies.
The review, now underway under President Donald Trump's administration, aims to ensure the agreement aligns with the“America First” policy, which prioritizes US military readiness and demands that allies contribute more to their own defense.
Australia committed A$368 billion (about $239 billion) over thirty years for the AUKUS project, making it the country's largest defense investment. The pact, signed in 2021, allows Australia to acquire up to five US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine starting in 2032.
Australia will also partner with the UK to design and build a new class of nuclear submarines, with the first deliveries expected in the early 2040s. The US and UK plan to begin rotating their submarines through Australian bases by 2027.
The review comes as the US defens industry faces production bottlenecks, raising questions about its ability to supply both its own navy and Australia.
Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, has publicly questioned whether the US can afford to transfer such high-value military assets abroad while struggling to meet domestic needs.
The review will also assess whether Australia's current defense spending-around 2% of GDP, with plans to reach 2.3%-meets US expectations. Washington has pressed Canberra to raise this to 3.5%.
Australia views the submarines as essential for national security, especially as China expands its military presence in the Indo-Pacific. The pact also supports the UK's plans to expand its own submarine fleet.
Only six countries currently operate nuclear-powered submarines, making the transfer of this technology highly significant. Australian and British officials have downplayed the review, calling it standard practice for a new US administration.
Both countries have restated their commitment to the deal, emphasizing its importance for regional security and industrial cooperation. The agreement is set to create thousands of jobs in all three countries and deepen technological collaboration.
The US review introduces uncertainty for a project central to Western efforts to counter China's influence. The outcome will affect not just military strategy, but also the defense industries and economic interests of all three allies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment