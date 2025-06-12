Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jitendra Kumar To Neena Gupta: Check Out The Educational Background Of Panchayat 4 Cast

Jitendra Kumar To Neena Gupta: Check Out The Educational Background Of Panchayat 4 Cast


2025-06-12 06:11:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Get a glimpse into the real lives of the Panchayat cast. From engineering to acting, discover their unique journeys.Jitendra Kumar, playing Abhishek Tripathi, is an IIT Kharagpur Civil Engineering graduate.Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, holds an MA in Sanskrit from Delhi University.Raghubir Yadav studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) before pursuing acting.Sanvika, who plays Rinki, Manju Devi's daughter, has an engineering background.Chandan Roy has a Mass Communication degree and a diploma in Radio & Television.Sunita Rajwar, another actress in Panchayat, is a National School of Drama graduate.

MENAFN12062025007385015968ID1109665199

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search