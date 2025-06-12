Air India Plane Crash: Flight Operations Suspended, Ahmedabad Airport Closed Until Further Notice
“Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational." the official statement read.
"All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation.”, the official statement added.Air India Plane Crash: Passenger Details
The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, was operating a Boeing 787-8 aircraft carrying a total of 242 passengers and crew members on board.
Among those on the flight, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, 1 was a Canadian national, and 7 were Portuguese nationals.Air India Shares Helpline Numbers
Air India has announced the establishment of a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide additional information.UK Government Issues Helpline
The UK government has acknowledged the plane crash in Ahmedabad and is collaborating closely with local Indian authorities to promptly ascertain the facts and provide necessary support to those affected. British nationals seeking consular assistance or concerned about friends and family involved in the incident are advised to contact the UK consular helpline at 020 7008 5000.Gautam Adani Tweets Condolences
Gautam Adani expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. In an X post, the businessman extended their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this unimaginable loss and affirmed their commitment to working closely with all authorities while providing full support to the families on the ground.
Gautam Adani's company that operates Ahmedabad airport is Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of the Adani Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment