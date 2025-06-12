Air India Plane Crash: Flight Operations Suspended, Ahmedabad Airport Closed Until Further Notice

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India Plane Crash: AAir India flight operations at Ahmedabad airport have been suspended indefinitely following the crash of flight AI 171. The airport remains closed until further notice as emergency and rescue teams manage the aftermath of the incident, said SVPIA Spokesperson.

“Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational." the official statement read.

"All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation.”, the official statement added.

Air India Plane Crash: Passenger Details

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, was operating a Boeing 787-8 aircraft carrying a total of 242 passengers and crew members on board.

Among those on the flight, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, 1 was a Canadian national, and 7 were Portuguese nationals.

Air India Shares Helpline Numbers

Air India has announced the establishment of a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide additional information.

UK Government Issues Helpline

The UK government has acknowledged the plane crash in Ahmedabad and is collaborating closely with local Indian authorities to promptly ascertain the facts and provide necessary support to those affected. British nationals seeking consular assistance or concerned about friends and family involved in the incident are advised to contact the UK consular helpline at 020 7008 5000.

Gautam Adani Tweets Condolences

Gautam Adani expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. In an X post, the businessman extended their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this unimaginable loss and affirmed their commitment to working closely with all authorities while providing full support to the families on the ground.

Gautam Adani's company that operates Ahmedabad airport is Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of the Adani Group.