Harvard Battle Is Trump's 'Mao Moment'
After closing for a period, China's universities reopened on a limited basis from 1970, with selection criteria based on class background, revolutionary devotion and connections to the Communist Party.
It was not until 1977 that the national university entrance exam (gaokao) was reinstated and a merit system put back in place. This period had been China's“Mao moment” in higher education, but Mao's historic mistake appears to be repeating itself in the US today.Over 13 centuries of tradition
Imperial China had a sophisticated system of examinations (kējǔ, 科举) for citizens to reach the status of civil servant, or mandarin . These tests date back to the 7th century, under the Sui dynasty (581-618), and lasted until 1905.
Depending on the period, the exams lasted from one to three days. Candidates were locked in a room, identified by a number, and their tests were copied by a third party so that their identity could not be recognised by their handwriting. All this was to ensure a fair and impartial contest for candidates whose futures were at stake.
MIT professor Yasheng Huang says that if he had to highlight one fundamental difference between China and other civilisations, it would be the existence of these imperial examinations. He adds that they were both a blessing and a curse.
He also points out that they are directly to blame for the state's ongoing monopolisation of human talent in China. Put simply, the best and brightest became mandarins under this system. By depriving society of access to the best talent, the state also denied its people the chance of having any kind of organised religion, commerce or intelligentsia.
