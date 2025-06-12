Wood Mackenzie Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 with Senior Delegation, Driving Investment and Insight Across Africa's Energy Sector

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 12, 2025/APO Group/ --

Energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie will participate in the African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies conference, with a senior delegation comprising Mansur Mohammed, Head of New Business Development, Africa; Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman, EMEA; David Parkinson, Head of Exploration; and Ian Thom, Research Director, Upstream. The team will speak across multiple sessions, contributing data-led insights and strategic analysis on upstream investment, exploration trends and Africa's energy transition planning.

With over five decades of experience, Wood Mackenzie has become a central player in global energy markets. In Africa, the firm's work has been particularly impactful in supporting the development of long-term energy planning and project structuring. Its collaboration with national governments and state-owned oil companies has helped shape policy frameworks, evaluate exploration potential and guide infrastructure development.

One of the firm's most notable recent contributions has been its support to the Republic of Congo in developing the country's first Gas Master Plan, in partnership with the Ministry of Hydrocarbons. The plan outlines strategies for monetizing gas resources, expanding domestic access and establishing export mechanisms that will contribute to economic diversification. In line with this work, Wood Mackenzie has provided analysis for key projects such as the Marine XII LNG development, which recently delivered its first cargo and is progressing toward expansion with a second 3.5 billion-cubic-meter-per-year facility.

In the broader upstream sector, Wood Mackenzie tracks and forecasts capital investment trends across the continent. The firm's research highlights a stabilization of upstream spending around $40 billion annually, with particular emphasis on gas and LNG-led growth. Countries such as Namibia and Mozambique are attracting heightened interest from international investors, while established producers including Angola and Nigeria continue to recalibrate their upstream portfolios in response to global energy dynamics. Wood Mackenzie's data and modelling are often used by governments and private operators alike to assess fiscal terms, licensing strategy and project economics.

The firm is also playing a leading role in contextualizing Africa's energy transition. According to its long-term energy outlooks, Africa is expected to see electricity demand double by 2050. While renewables will form an increasing share of generation, Wood Mackenzie maintains that oil and gas will remain vital to meeting the continent's industrial and energy access needs. The firm projects that Africa will account for just 3–6% of global emissions by mid-century, underscoring the argument that continued hydrocarbon development can coexist with climate responsibility.

“Wood Mackenzie brings the rigorous data and applied insight necessary to unlock Africa's energy potential. At AEW 2025, their contributions will help shape a narrative that highlights investment opportunity, energy security and the responsible pursuit of development across the continent,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The delegation's participation at AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies comes at a time when African states are intensifying their focus on exploration licensing rounds, domestic gas utilization and large-scale LNG developments. With deep experience in asset valuation, fiscal benchmarking and upstream project modelling, Wood Mackenzie remains a trusted partner to investors, ministries and NOCs seeking to maximize returns and mitigate risk across the continent.

