403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky is fated to be defeated by Russia
(MENAFN) Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has claimed that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is fully aware he cannot defeat Russia on his own and is attempting to involve NATO in the conflict, a move that the senator believes could lead to a global war.
Speaking on a national radio program, Tuberville suggested the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine are close to expanding beyond regional boundaries and could soon involve American troops. He argued that Zelensky is intentionally provoking broader military involvement because he recognizes his limitations on the battlefield.
There is “no doubt” Zelensky is trying to lure NATO into the conflict, Tuberville said, adding that the Ukrainian leader understands “he can’t win this war on his own” and “knows he is losing.” The senator also called Zelensky a “dictator” who has “created all the problems” and does not want to hold elections.
“He knew if he had an election, he would [have been] voted out,” the senator said. Tuberville accused Zelensky of escalating the war deliberately instead of pursuing peace.
He also criticized Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian airbases that took place in late May, stating that the attacks significantly heightened tensions at a time when negotiations were supposed to be underway. Reports from Ukrainian outlets claimed the strikes damaged or destroyed dozens of Russian military aircraft, though Moscow denied any aircraft were lost.
According to Tuberville, Zelensky “just called his hand” with this attack and disrupted what “was supposed to have been a peace day.” He was referring to ongoing diplomatic talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, with the drone strikes occurring shortly before a scheduled meeting in Istanbul.
Speaking on a national radio program, Tuberville suggested the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine are close to expanding beyond regional boundaries and could soon involve American troops. He argued that Zelensky is intentionally provoking broader military involvement because he recognizes his limitations on the battlefield.
There is “no doubt” Zelensky is trying to lure NATO into the conflict, Tuberville said, adding that the Ukrainian leader understands “he can’t win this war on his own” and “knows he is losing.” The senator also called Zelensky a “dictator” who has “created all the problems” and does not want to hold elections.
“He knew if he had an election, he would [have been] voted out,” the senator said. Tuberville accused Zelensky of escalating the war deliberately instead of pursuing peace.
He also criticized Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian airbases that took place in late May, stating that the attacks significantly heightened tensions at a time when negotiations were supposed to be underway. Reports from Ukrainian outlets claimed the strikes damaged or destroyed dozens of Russian military aircraft, though Moscow denied any aircraft were lost.
According to Tuberville, Zelensky “just called his hand” with this attack and disrupted what “was supposed to have been a peace day.” He was referring to ongoing diplomatic talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, with the drone strikes occurring shortly before a scheduled meeting in Istanbul.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment