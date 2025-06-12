403
Media reports Israel refusing sending Patriot systems to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Israel’s Foreign Ministry has reportedly denied transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, pushing back against comments made by its ambassador in Kiev. Ambassador Michael Brodsky had told Ukrainian media that older U.S.-made Patriot systems, once stationed in Israel, were now being used by Ukrainian forces, expressing surprise that the move hadn’t garnered more attention.
However, on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry refuted that statement, telling local and international media: “Israel did not transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine.”
Brodsky referred to outdated Patriot models first deployed in the 1990s, which were phased out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) last year and replaced by Israeli-made alternatives. Reports suggest dissatisfaction with the Patriot system’s performance during the 2014 Gaza conflict contributed to the decision.
The ambassador’s comments aligned with a May New York Times report stating that the U.S. had agreed to refurbish a decommissioned Israeli Patriot battery for delivery to Ukraine. The deal, reportedly finalized in September 2023 as part of a broader U.S. military aid plan, was expected to culminate in a summer 2025 transfer.
A January Axios article also indicated that dozens of Patriot interceptors were being routed through Poland from Israel to Ukraine, though Israeli officials claimed the weapons were being returned to the U.S., not sent directly to Kiev.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky previously criticized Israel in 2024 for not providing direct military aid, suggesting it was a strategic misstep. Israel has taken a cautious stance on arming Ukraine, reportedly to avoid straining its complex relationship with Russia.
In addition to past discussions of electronic warfare system transfers, Ukraine has also requested small arms Israel seized from Hezbollah, which allegedly originated from Russia. Moscow has criticized Western arms transfers to Ukraine, warning they contribute to illegal weapons trafficking and pose global security risks—including for Israel itself.
