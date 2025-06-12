403
NATO director instructs Brits to increase defense spending or learn Russian
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has urged the UK to follow through with Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s proposed defense spending increases, warning that failure to do so could have dire consequences, including the need to "learn Russian." His remarks were made during a speech at Chatham House in London, where he praised Starmer’s newly announced Strategic Defense Review.
The plan includes major investments in drones, submarines, and weapons production to make Britain a more militarized and capable NATO ally. While Starmer emphasized a “NATO first” policy, he has yet to commit to a timeline for reaching the proposed goal of 3% of GDP in defense spending.
Rutte declined to weigh in on whether higher taxes should fund the expansion but warned of the consequences of inaction. “If you don’t go to 5% [spending], including 3.5% core defense, you can keep your health and pension systems — but you’d better learn Russian,” he said.
He reiterated that NATO believes Russia could threaten member states within five years, citing the speed of modern missiles and the shrinking distance between European capitals. “There is no longer east or west. There is just NATO,” he asserted.
Moscow has repeatedly denied having any plans to attack NATO countries. President Vladimir Putin called such claims "nonsense" aimed at stoking fear and justifying increased Western military budgets.
Russia has also condemned the UK’s role in the Ukraine conflict, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accusing London of fully supporting Ukrainian sabotage operations inside Russian territory.
